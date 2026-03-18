Luxury Cruise Descends Into a Diarrhea Nightmare

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Ships have always been a particularly efficient vector for diseases. Plague-infested rats found new homes thanks to merchant mariners in the plague years, and pirates were beset with scurvy and dysentery during the years of sail. In the 21st century, the Star Princess, a cruise liner operated by Princess Cruises, has proven no exception.

According to a fresh report from the US Center for Disease Control’s vessel sanitation program, some 4,300 travelers had their Caribbean vacation cut short by a nasty norovirus outbreak aboard the Princess.

Per the report, 141 guests and 52 crew members came down with the virus seven days into the two-week voyage. Though pretty common as far as viruses go, norovirus’ primary symptoms are diarrhea and vomiting — a horrible combination aboard a closed-off vessel rocking and rolling through the Caribbean sea.

Following CDC guidelines, the crew of the Princess quarantined all infected passengers and collected “stool specimens” for testing in order to investigate the viral outbreak.

“A limited number of individuals reported mild gastrointestinal illness during the March 7 Star Princess voyage from Ft Lauderdale,” Princess Cruises told Fox Business. “We quickly disinfected every area of the ship and added extra sanitizing throughout the voyage. We also separated anyone feeling unwell so they could rest comfortably in private — just an added precaution to help keep the rest of our guests and crew feeling their best.”

“I see staff members cleaning everywhere,” one passenger said according to AL.com, an Alabama news blog. “They are constantly sanitizing the railings in the stairwells and the piazza stairs. Table wipe downs are thorough and I’ve seen items like salt and pepper shakers and the like being removed after use.”

The outbreak follows something of a banner year for crappy cruises. In 2025, there were 22 reported norovirus outbreaks aboard cruises, up from 18 across 2024. While norovirus is rarely fatal, it’s a nasty reminder that, though ships may have evolved into floating city-states, ship-borne illnesses have been first-class passengers for centuries.

More on viral outbreaks: This Measles Outbreak at a Detention Center Perfectly Encapsulates America Right Now

