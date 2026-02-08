Jeffrey Epstein had a bizarre obsession with genetics and “improving” human DNA — and he was corresponding with top scientists to make his fantasies a reality.

The newly released documents from the Justice Department shine additional light on how the convicted child sex criminal exhibited a fascination with transhumanism, a controversial movement in science and philosophy with a eugenicist mission: using cutting edge technology, including genetic engineering and AI, to advance the biology of the human race. They also reinforce how serious Epstein was about pursuing these ideas, which he tossed around among his shockingly wide network of intellectuals, many of whom communicated with him long after he had pled guilty to child prostitution charges in 2008.

To ingratiate himself with top scientists, the deceased billionaire offered to fund their research and held expensive research conferences and parties. In 2006, he organized a conference on St Thomas in the British Virgin Islands — not far from his notorious “Epstein Island” — attended by luminaries including physicists Stephen Hawking and Kip Thorne. Even though the subject was supposed to be about the theory of gravity, the New York Times reported that one attendee recalled that all Epstein wanted to talk about was improving the human genome, and how the passing of certain traits might result in superior humans.

Epstein harbored myriad racist beliefs, including the idea that Black people’s genetics made them less intelligent. In 2016, Epstein emailed German cognitive scientist and then-MIT-professor Joscha Bach, indicating that he was interested in the idea of genetically modifying Black people to make them “smarter,” The Telegraph found. Bach had received a roughly $400,000 donation from Epstein. In a 2016 email exchange with leftist thinker Noam Chomsky, Epstein claimed that “the test score gap amongst African Americans is well documented,” and was adamant that a “set of genes used for working memory” could be “found and adjusted.”

Epstein also wanted to invest in research pursuing genetically modifying embryos to produce children with desirable traits, The Telegraph also spotted. He seriously entertained the idea in a 2018 email exchange — Subject: “Designer babies” — with crypto entrepreneur Bryan Bishop, who asked Epstein about securing funding. “i have no issue with investing,” Epstein responded.

As it happened, Epstein wanted children of his own — and lots of them. The 2019 NYT reporting details how Epstein had planned to “seed” the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his 33,000 square-foot ranch in New Mexico, and discussed the idea with multiple top scientists (who chose to remain anonymous). One of the scientists allegedly claimed that Epstein wanted to impregnate 20 women at a time.

Epstein also had a creepy obsession with using genetics to improve women’s sex drives. He repeatedly discussed the idea with former Stanford human biology professor Nathan Wolfe in email exchanges between 2008 and 2013, Stanford Daily found, in which they mused over the possibility of developing a “female viagra.”

Wolfe, perhaps even more so than Epstein, was serious about making it happen. In May 2013, he wrote to Epstein enthusing that their “horny virus hypothesis” could be correct. He claimed that he’d come up with a study “directly linking sexual behavior and microbial diversity,” and asked for Epstein’s thoughts about his “funding on this hypothesis.”

“I think it hits the sweet spot of what we’ve been thinking about (so to speak),” Wolfe added.

Another scientist that Epstein confided with was Martin Nowak, a math and biology professor at Harvard University. Nowak was known for his work on using mathematics to describe the evolution of the human language and how certain human behaviors emerged. In light of everything above, it’s not hard to see why Epstein took such a strong interest in his work: in 2003, the billionaire donated $30 million to Harvard to support Nowak’s research.

Nowak’s connection to Epstein is well documented. But the newly released documents additionally revealed an ominous sounding email to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s partner — and alleged partner in crime. “i am so very sorry i caused you so much worry and that i spoilt this day. i am so happy that i did not kill anybody,” he wrote in a 2002 email. “my perspective of life has changed somehow.” In 2014, Epstein sent a cryptic email to Nowak stating, “our spy was captured after completing her mission.” Nowak responded: “did you torture her.”

