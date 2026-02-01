Fans Furious at What Andrew Huberman Just Admitted

The neuroscientist, health guru, and controversial podcaster Andrew Huberman just revealed something that has his fans fuming — but also not all that surprised.

During a nearly three-hour interview with British bodybuilding legend Dorian Yates, Huberman asked the six-time Mr. Olympia winner about his thoughts on starting testosterone replacement therapy, which is basically the medically-supervised way of taking steroids. And the reason Huberman was interested, it turned out, is because he himself was on the stuff.

“I’m on low-dose TRT. I started when I was 45,” Huberman said, claiming he had been “very open” about his use. “About 125 milligrams a week.”

This in itself is not controversial. Plenty of people are receiving gender-affirming care of one type or another. But Huberman — who made a name for himself by bringing a veneer of a science-backed approach to health discussions — is a huge biohacking nut who preaches about taking all kinds of supplements to “reverse aging,” and crucially to elevate testosterone levels, using his own chiseled bod as proof that they work. In other words, he’s a “longevity” bro in a similar vein to guys like Bryan Johnson, who trot out all kinds of science to justify why they have to do stuff like track their nighttime boners and get zooted on ketamine.

And of course, there’s an angle to these health nuggets of wisdom: Huberman’s podcast business is sponsored by dozens of supplement companies. That he’s been injecting testosterone the whole time makes for a pretty disingenuous sales pitch — like a weight loss coach peddling diet and exercise tips who carefully left out the part that they got most of their results by taking Ozempic.

Fans on the r/HubermanLab subreddit fumed about the admission, calling him a “scam artist” and a “charlatan” who was “tricking his followers” into buying “useless supplements.”

“I think the problem is testosterone is often so effective that Huberman taking it minimizes everything he has said about all other supplements,” wrote one user, articulating the hypocrisy. “Who cares about AG1 or valerium [sic] root or whatever when you can get some juice?”

Another was more succinct: “I am disappointed.”

Some fans aren’t shocked by the news, given that Huberman is suspiciously jacked for a 50-year-old man. And they also say he’s mentioned using TRT here on there on podcast episodes over the years. But that’s not quite what you’d consider being “very open” about his habit like Huberman claims he’s been. Unless you’re well versed in Huberman Lore, you might be under the impression that this was guy was completely, as the bodybuilding parlance goes, “natty.”

The Reddit post that called out Huberman’s admission is one of the subreddit’s most upvoted in a year. Clearly, it was at least considered a noteworthy development to many of his followers.

Huberman has his fair share of questionable behavior. He advocated against taking the flu vaccine, and while not stooping to the outright anti-vaccine crank levels of an Alex Jones or RFK Jr, has platformed vaccine “skeptical” talking points and did an over-four-hour podcast interview with Jay Bhattacharya, Trump’s director of the National Institutes of Health, who has raised doubts about mRNA vaccines and slashed half a billion in funding in government contracts towards their development.

And this isn’t the first time Huberman has let down his fans, either. A 2024 New York Magazine story detailed how he had allegedly been dating at least five women in secret at the same time, some of whom came forward to accuse him of lying about his fidelity, and manipulating them into having unprotected sex. This also caused a storm of critical posts on the r/AndrewHuberman subreddit, which went private after the scandal.

In all, these paint a sleazy picture of a man who is viewed as a scientific authority by millions of listeners, and whose reach may have an even greater impact going forward. On Tuesday, Huberman announced that he was joining CBS News as a contributor, which comes amid the news agency’s right-wing realignment under the ownership of a pro-Trump billionaire.

