Scientists Say Go Ahead, Keep Gooning

Adult content has never been as accessible as it is now, thanks to the internet. Hell, online smut played a major role in the rise of the web itself in the 1990s.

With that glut of porn, some have voiced concerns that some people are consuming too much of the stuff or even becoming addicted, which they claim could have consequences like regulating emotions or impaired sexual functioning.

But as PsyPost reports, these concerns may be overblown. Researchers at the University of Pécs in Hungary have found that it doesn’t matter how frequently one watches porn; the reasons why somebody indulges in the stuff are far more predictive of their sexual health.

As detailed in a new paper published in the International Journal of Sexual Health, the researchers found that positive motivations, such as “enhancing sexual pleasure, exploring fantasies, or deepening intimacy,” were “associated with frequent but non-problematic pornography use and with adaptive sexual regulation.”

However, those with “negative motivations,” such as “stress reduction, emotional escape, or avoidance of discomfort,” were strongly linked to “sexual system hyperactivation, emotion regulation difficulties, and impaired relational functioning.”

The study involved 890 adult participants in Hungary, including 600 individuals assigned female at birth and 290 assigned male at birth. The participants submitted answers anonymously through an online survey.

“A major gap in the literature is that pornography use is often evaluated mainly by how frequently people use it, even though frequency alone tells us very little about whether use is actually harmful,” University of Pécs psychology professor Norbert Meskó told PsyPost.

“We were interested in whether these different motivations are linked to different patterns of sexual and emotional functioning,” he added.

Most strikingly, the researchers found that participants who reported frequent pornography use were less likely to experience problematic outcomes. However, those who primarily used it for coping and managing stress were more likely to experience symptoms of problematic use, indicating that frequency isn’t the main indicator of whether it’s actually harmful.

“One somewhat surprising finding was that frequent use, when driven by positive motivations, was linked to less sexual deactivation — meaning less emotional withdrawal from sexuality,” Meskó told PsyPost. “In contrast, only problematic use — not frequent use — was associated with these kinds of disengaged or avoidant sexual patterns.”

“Importantly, problematic use showed much stronger links to difficulties in sexual and emotional functioning than simple frequency did,” he added. “This suggests that from a practical standpoint, it is more useful to look at whether someone feels out of control or distressed by their use than at how often they watch pornography.”

Of course, as the researchers note in their paper, there are some limitations to their research. For one, the self-reported nature of their data may not be reliable, as it relies on memory. It also may not be generalizable to a broader population as a result.

Multiple motivations for pornography use may also overlap — for instance, seeking pleasure while also distracting from stress — meaning that some cases may not neatly fit into either positive or negative motivations. One category may also quickly shift to another, further complicating the picture.

“We would caution against thinking of pornography as either simply ‘good’ or ‘bad,'” Meskó told PsyPost. “For some people, it may be part of healthy sexual expression, while for others it may function as a way to avoid emotional problems or relationship difficulties.”

More on pornography: Grok Is Being Used to Depict Horrific Violence Against Real Women