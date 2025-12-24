Woman Suffers AI Psychosis After Obsessively Generating AI Images of Herself

On top of the environmental, political, and social toll AI has taken on the world, it’s also been linked to a severe mental health crisis in which users are spiraling into delusions and ending up committed to psychiatric institutions, or even dead by suicide.

Take Caitlin Ner. Writing in an essay for Newsweek, Ner discusses her experience as head of user experience at an AI image generator startup — a gig she says pulled her into the throes of an AI-induced mental health breakdown.

In her tell-all, Ner says it all began on the job, where she spent upward of nine hours a day prompting early, 2023-era generative AI systems. Though the faux-human images it spat out were often mangled and twisted, it still “felt like magic” — at least at first.

“Within a few months, that magic turned manic,” she wrote.

Ner wrote that these early images “started to distort my body perception and overstimulate my brain in ways that were genuinely harmful to my mental health.” Yet even when the AI learned to take it easy on the number of fingers it generated on a human hand, its images still took a mental toll, trading anatomical errors for scenes inhabited by impossibly slim, beautiful figures.

“Seeing AI images like this over and over again rewired my sense of normal,” Ner explained. “When I’d look at my real reflection, I’d see something that needed correction.”

At one pivotal moment, Ner began experimenting with AI images depicting herself as a fashion model, a directive set down by her company, which was pursuing users interested in fashion. “I caught myself thinking, ‘if only I looked like my AI version,'” she wrote. “I was obsessed with becoming skinnier, having a better body and perfect skin.”

She soon began losing sleep in order to generate more and more images, which she called “addictive,” because each image triggered a “small burst of dopamine.” Though Ner had been successfully treating her bipolar disorder prior to her foray into AI fashion modeling, this new obsession spun into a “manic bipolar episode,” which she says triggered an episode of psychosis.

“When I saw an AI-generated image of me on a flying horse, I started to believe I could actually fly,” Ner writes. “The voices told me to fly off my balcony, made me feel confident that I could survive. This grandiose delusion almost pushed me to actually jump.”

Luckily, she caught herself and began reaching out to friends and family for help. A clinician helped her realize her work had triggered the spiral, leading her to leave the AI startup. “I now understand that what happened to me wasn’t just a coincidence of mental illness and technology,” she explains. “It was a form of digital addiction from months and months of AI image generation.”

She has since jumped ship to become a director at another trendy company, PsyMed Ventures, which Newsweek described as a VC fund investing in mental and brain health. Many of the companies PsyMed invests in feature AI tools — which Ner says she still uses, albeit with a newfound sense of respect.

