President Trump Posts AI Video of Himself Spraying Explosive Diarrhea on Peaceful Protestors

Welcome to the age of slop spectacle, where AI horrors are flushed down to you from the very top.

On Saturday night, sitting president of the United States of America Donald Trump shared an extraordinarily bizarre AI-generated video of himself piloting a fighter jet labelled “KING TRUMP” while strafing droves of peaceful protestors with multiple barrages of — we swear we are not making this up — liquid diarrhea.

This is not a drill. A shot of the 79-year-old commander-in-chief in the jet’s cockpit shows him wearing a crown instead of a flight helmet. “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins plays in the background. It’s “Top Gun” meets “Two Girls, One Cup” — and makes us long for the days when the president set a higher tone for the national discourse, and at least pretended not to have this much contempt for, us, the masses.

Trump shared the video on his social network site Truth Social on the same day that some seven million people participated in “No Kings” protests across the country decrying his administration. It’s likely one of the largest single day protests in the country’s history, drawing millions more than the first “No Kings” mass demonstration in June, when Trump held a military parade commemorating the US army’s 250th anniversary on the same day of his birthday. The president’s response to this outpouring of anger against his authoritarian policies, it seems, is to simply embrace being king.

Donald Trump uploads an AI video of himself dumping feces on ‘No Kings’ protesters from a ‘King Trump’ jet.



pic.twitter.com/2EXPW5LDEU — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 19, 2025

It’s perhaps the strangest example yet of the Trump administration’s wielding of AI-generated imagery to attack its detractors and mock people harmed by its policies. These are often posted on the official White House and Department of Homeland Security social accounts, like an AI “Ghibli-style” image of an immigrant crying while being deported. But it’s also clear that Trump, or his aides, are generally just addicted to AI slop overall, with tons of AI depictions being churned out from his account that don’t always have a clear political aim.

The strange material was met with confusion and bewilderment by the public. Probably the most confused reaction came from Harry Sisson, a liberal social media influencer known for his political commentary on TikTok, who appears to be on the receiving end of one of the fecal barrages in the AI video.

“Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet?” Sisson tweeted. (Vance responded, tweeting “I’ll ask him for you Harry.”)

Even ’80s hitmaker Kenny Loggins weighed in, slamming Trump’s use of his classic song. “This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone.’ Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately,” he told Variety. “I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us.”

Soon after the poop bombing video, Trump’s account also reshared an AI-generated video posted by vice president JD Vance, which depicts Trump placing a crown on his own head, throwing on a royal mantle, and raising a sword in front of kneeling Democratic party leaders while Avenged Sevenfold’s hit “Hail to the King” rumbles on.

More on AI slop: OpenAI Bans MLK Deepfakes After Disaster