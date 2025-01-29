President Donald Trump has been talking a big talk about the AI industry — but his actual understanding of it remains hazy, and he keeps posting AI-generated material in a way that makes it seem a lot like he has no idea it's fake.

In the latest instance, Trump fell for an incredibly obvious AI-generated image of a sports car with the letters "GM" illuminated above it.

"What a beautiful car," the president gushed on his Twitter-turned-X competitor Truth Social. "Congratulations to GM!"

It's unclear whether the original account, which parades as an "OFFICIAL TRUMP" account and drums up excitement for Trump's memecoin, intended to use the letters GM to denote "good morning," an extremely common phrase in crypto circles, instead of General Motors (which the original post makes no explicit mention of.)

It's a sad state of affairs. Trump has a long history of using blatant AI slop to further his agenda. In August, for instance, he went far as to post a slew of images showing young women in "Swifties for Trump" T-shirts — which turned out to be cheap, AI-generated engagement bait that faked an army of nonexistent Taylor Swift fans endorsing his campaign.

Worse yet, Trump eventually told Fox Business he had no idea where the pictures even came from while demonstrating a shockingly low level of familiarity with the tech.

In short, the latest gaffe is a perfect demonstration of the president's cluelessness and willful ignorance when it comes to the kind of lazy AI slop drowning out entire social media platforms.

the president of the United States has fallen for AI slop pic.twitter.com/8IKuQP0kPq — Insane Facebook AI slop (@FacebookAIslop) January 28, 2025

It also comes after Trump proudly announced a $500 billion deal involving several major industry players as part of a massive AI infrastructure venture dubbed Stargate.

Less than a week later, Chinese AI startup DeepSeek wiped out more than $1 trillion in market value when it showed off an AI model that appears to have much of the functionality of competitors like OpenAI's ChatGPT, but that required a minuscule fraction of the computing infrastructure.

For his part, Trump shows no sign of slowing down with the AI slop. Most recently, he posted an AI-generated picture of himself wearing a fedora, with a message reading "FAFO" (fuck around, find out) written next to him — an apparent swipe at Colombia in light of an escalating trade war with the nation.

In a different peculiar post, Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself shouting next to a growling lion.

In many ways, Trump's blasé embrace of the tech echoes multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk's well-documented passion for lazy AI slop. Most recently, Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency posted a shoddy AI-generated image of its new logo on its website, including a mangled American flag that featured 11 stripes and a deformed mush of about 37 stars.

More on AI slop: Quartz Is Publishing AI-Generated Articles Based on Other AI Slop, Along With Warning They May Be Filled With Errors