Last week, "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Will Smith — himself the victim of a gross AI meme about slurping spaghetti — showed the world that he's not so fresh anymore when his team used AI to add rapturous fans to concert footage of his "Based on a True Story" comeback tour.

Online observers quickly noticed that the AI had gone haywire, adding demonic-looking fans with garbled signs praising the 56-year-old rapper-actor that stood in clear contrast to the wilted-looking crowd visible in actual video of the tour.

Neither Smith nor his representatives seem to have provided any sort of response to the widespread allegations of AI use.

But now the "Wild Wild West" star has posted a new video, and if there was any doubt that the last video was souped up with AI, this one should put that speculation to bed.

Why? Because in the new video, which was posted to Smith's Instagram account, the onetime man of the Willennium bounces around hued stage — before the camera pans over to the crowd, who are a bunch of AI-distorted cats.

Beyond the fact that it's obviously AI, this latest video does seem to confirm that Smith is, at very least, working with an AI illustrator.

On IG, the slap-happy rapper co-posted the bizarre feline frenzy with Hawaii-based AI artist Tyler Bernabe, better known as his handle. Screenshots of articles about the latest Smith AI scandal are posted on the hypebeast-y creative's X and LinkedIn pages, and in an Instagram story he posted another from People magazine — which credited him by name in its cover image — with a cat emoji.

"Hey mom, I made it into Complex," Bernabe posted, with yet another feline emoji.

Hey mom, I made it into complex 😹 pic.twitter.com/1SFkwrMo1h — jboogx.creative (@jboogx_creative) August 31, 2025

In recent months, we've seen a turn from actors and musicians calling out AI for its potential to replace them to others rushing to post the lowest-quality versions of AI slop. Hopefully, some sort of middle ground can be found — one maybe one that doesn't include creepy dancing cats.

