Though it's still pretty niche, AI-generated adult content is already becoming a huge problem for some men — and they're imploring others to avoid it at all costs.

In an interview with Wired, a 26-year-old man referred to only by his first name, Kyle, said he began to go down the rabbit hole of AI smut after stumbling upon an AI-generated Instagram Reel depicting a woman with "extremely large breasts the size of her body."

"In the back of my mind, I was like, OK, I do find this kind of attractive," the young man told the magazine. "It was something I had not seen before — and I had to see more."

A self-described "gooner," Kyle's first encounter with AI-generated adult material acted as a gateway drug for more — and increasingly extreme — content along those same lines. Soon, he was searching for features that could not possibly exist in real life, such as "women with cartoonish boobs, areolas, and nipples twice the size of the rest of her torso, [and] super wide hips."

Unsurprisingly, things started to spiral out of control. While his girlfriend slept nearby, Kyle would browse adult sites like Xvideos for the things that initially got him off — but eventually, as we've seen with more traditional smut, that stuff stopped doing it for him.

"I started looking for more taboo things," he told Wired. "And then it got to a point where that didn't arouse me anymore. So I had to search for even more AI."

In the background of Kyle's burgeoning addiction stood a stark discrepancy: the psychiatric community is torn on whether addiction to adult content even exists, with many suggesting that it's merely shame from religious upbringings that causes distress in those who visit mental health professionals over it.

Instead, the recognized psychological term is "compulsive sexual behavior disorder" or CSBD. In online spaces like the r/NoFap subreddit, other self-style gooners have bonded together to beat their addictions, whether they have the recognition of the psychiatric community or not.

Their latest bogeyman: AI-generated adult content. In one from June, as flagged by Wired, a relapsed NoFapper said they "came across the devil himself" when they encountered such content.

"And you know they say," the user wrote. "The road to hell is really fun."

Cautioning their fellow gooners, the user predicted that AI smut is "going to get harder to avoid because it captures all your vices and traps you" — and in the comments, their comrades agreed, with one noting that it's "insane and insanely addictive."

Kyle, meanwhile, decided he needed to make a change after noticing not only that sex with his partner had become less pleasurable, but also that she too seemed to have "gotten the proverbial ick" from him. He joined NoFap, began curbing his consumption, and started to grapple with what he'd fallen into.

Kyle now considers AI smut to be "one of the worst technological developments that we have coming up right now" — and thinks we're about to run into a societal wall of dependence on it.

More on AI and relationships: Nation Cringes as Man Goes on TV to Declare That He's in Love With ChatGPT