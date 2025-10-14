Trump Admits He Got Jabbed With Multiple Vaccines That His Allies Say Are Poison

When it comes to vaccines, president Donald Trump’s attitude tends to be “do what I say, not what I do.”

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Trump received both a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster during his second physical of 2025. News of Trump’s inoculations came from Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, who wrote that the shots were part of a preventative health battery “in preparation for upcoming international travel.”

In any other timeline, the president receiving a routine vaccine battery wouldn’t even be a blip on the radar. But as the Trump administration has cast immense aspersions on vaccination, while fighting tooth and nail to uproot the last remnants of US public health infrastructure, it’s quite a statement.

Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy is a longtime anti-vaxxer and medicinal snake oil grifter. Kennedy has frequently railed about the COVID vaccines — which were developed with the assistance of the first Trump administration, albeit with a shaky rollout — calling it the “deadliest vaccine ever made.” (To date, it’s estimated that inoculation against COVID has saved nearly 15 million lives.)

Earlier this year, Kennedy stoked long-parroted myths that vaccines are responsible for autism by claiming he would “find the cause” of the condition by September through a comprehensive look at vaccines. In September, after failing to find the promised cause, Kennedy’s CDC filed a notice that it was awarding a contract to further investigate possible links between vaccines and autism.

“Dear MAGA — guess who just got both the updated COVID vaccine and flu shots today?” wrote epidemiologist and and New England Complex Systems Institute researcher Eric Feigl-Ding. “Your dear Leader Trump. Maybe you should get them too.”

And regardless of Trump’s vaccination status, his administration’s bloodletting of the country’s public health infrastructure continues.

Soon after Trump received his booster, his budget director Russel Vought worked with Kennedy to lay off over 1,300 viral disease experts and staffers at the Center for Disease Control, before reversing roughly half of the layoffs. At the time of writing, some 600 CDC workers remain terminated, after being designated “non-essential.”

More on Donald Trump: Top Official Horrified When Trump Thought He Was Sending Direct Message But Accidentally Posted It on Main Account