It's old news that Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and his wife Katie have become embroiled in a bitter and still escalating feud between the president and billionaire Elon Musk.

Katie Miller served as a top spokesperson for the White House and an advisor for Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency. As the Daily Beast reported last week, Musk "was known to spend large amounts of time" with both Millers, "even outside of work," sparking a flurry of rumors that their relationship had broached professional boundaries in some lurid way.

That was all before Musk had his epic falling out with the president last week, with Katie Miller reportedly following him out the door.

Now, in an awkward exchange, Musk had to throw cold water on theories that he had grown a little too fond of the deputy chief of staff's wife.

In a June 7 tweet, Stephen Miller proclaimed that "we will take back America," to which Musk allegedly responded: "Just like I took your wife."

At least, that's according to a screenshot that Musk's AI Grok took to be genuine, as the Daily Beast reports.

The real Musk intervened, seemingly embarrassed by the ordeal, tweeting: "No, it’s fake ffs. I never posted this."

The baffling exchange leaves plenty of questions unanswered. How close are Musk and Miller's wife really? Could their relationship be in any way related to his failed bromance with the president?

Musk's frustrations are also symptomatic of AI chatbots continuously sowing chaos and confusion as users are trying to make sense of a rapidly changing news cycle. Chatbots have repeatedly been shown to be extremely poor at summarizing data and identifying what's real or a fabrication.

It's a shortcoming that's especially true for a story as murky as the purported threesome at the top of the Trump administration's executive branch.

Grok, in particular, has gone through several baffling changes under the hood, going on unhinged rants about "white genocide" in South Africa in completely unrelated tweets last month.

The rumors surrounding Musk's relationship with the Millers have seemingly taken a life of their own, exacerbated by the spectacular meltdown of Trump and Musk's bromance.

"Everyone is talking about it," a former Trump staffer told CNN.

At the very least, Katie Miller has become deeply intertwined with the goings-on of Musk's businesses, even changing her X profile's banner photo to a picture of a SpaceX rocket launching, as the Beast points out.

Her husband has become the figurehead of some of Trump's most appalling anti-immigration policies, making him an extremely close ally in the White House, which could put her in an awkward position.

"She has a choice between Elon and Trump, but it can’t be both," an administration official told CNN.

Stephen Miller, however, hasn't taken kindly to Musk torching his relationship with Trump, criticizing him for excorciating the president's tax and immigration bill as a "disgusting abomination."

"The only ‘new’ spending in the bill is to defend the homeland and deport the illegals — paid for by raising visa fees," Miller tweeted on June 5. "There is no 'pork' in the bill. Just campaign promises."

According to the Beast, Musk has since unfollowed Miller on X, only to refollow him as of Monday morning.

Where all of this leaves Musk's purported relationship with Miller's wife remains unclear at best. Could there be a simmering romance that may have been related to his falling out with the White House more broadly? Musk has already garnered a reputation for making inappropriate advances, going as far as to offer acquaintances and staff at his firms semen to have his babies.

In short, it's the last thing Musk needs right now as he's committed himself to putting out the many fires at his businesses.

Apart from disagreements over the debt ceiling and spite-filled political scheming, a drama-filled love triangle could easily strain a relationship as fiery as Musk and Trump's — and that's without a hastily-deployed chatbot pouring fuel on the fire.

