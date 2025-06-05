It's been eleven excruciating months since billionaire Elon Musk vociferously announced that he "fully" endorsed then-candidate Donald Trump following the failed assassination attempt against him during a rally in Pennsylvania.

At first, Musk appeared to dislike the optics of donating tens of millions of dollars a month to the president's election campaign. But the burgeoning relationship quickly flourished into a full-on bromance, with Elon Musk even awkwardly jumping with joy on stage at an October campaign event.

Things between the two got so serious, that Trump started riffing on the degree to which Musk had become glued to his side at Mar-a-Lago, like a rescue dog unwilling to part from his new master's side.

"Elon won’t go home. I can’t get rid of him," Trump teased at a Capitol Hill meeting days after winning the election in November.

"Until I don’t like him," he added — either knowingly or unknowingly prophesying the not-so-distant future.

By all accounts, it's taken just over half a year for the intense relationship to turn sour yet again. Trump's enormous tax and spending bill, which passed the House and will go to the Senate in the coming weeks, has become the epicenter of a metastasizing feud between the two.

An incensed Musk has torched the bill as a "disgusting abomination" that allegedly undermines his gutting of the government with the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency.

And it didn't take long for the president to push back. Over the weekend, the Trump administration pulled its nominee for the NASA administrator role, Jared Isaacman, who happened to be a hand-picked ally and close associate of Musk's.

The move reportedly landed right on target, greatly angering the mercurial CEO, and causing him to lash out against Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill." He reportedly whined that he had wasted hundreds of millions of dollars getting the president elected, indicating major regret over siding with the president.

On Wednesday, House speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told reporters that Trump is "obviously not delighted that Elon did a 180," saying he was shocked himself by the entrepreneur's about-face.

It certainly wouldn't be the first time Musk has thrown his considerable influence to oppose a bill in Congress. In December, Musk made repeated calls to torpedo a bipartisan spending bill, efforts that ultimately succeeded.

But this time around, the tone feels dramatically different. Musk has made plenty of enemies in Washington, on both sides of the aisle, throughout his chaotic tenure as a "special government employee." Trump officials have balked at his attempts to control the narrative, overstep boundaries, and even hand-pick cabinet members.

Now that Musk has declared war on the Republican party, calling on all Americans to "fire all politicians who betrayed the American people" during next year's midterm elections, it's clear that his bromance with Trump has exploded spectacularly.

"I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore," Musk tweeted. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

Whether Musk was exclusively talking about the spending bill or unconsciously voicing his regrets about having sided with Trump — who's become known for his boundless levels of pettiness, unpredictability, and arrogance — will likely remain a mystery.

Meanwhile, Johnson finds himself in the middle of an all-out brawl, desperately trying to put the pieces back together again and rescue a political party in crisis.

"I called Elon last night, and he didn’t answer, but, uh, hope to talk to him today," Johnson told reporters on Wednesday.

More on the bromance: Musk Privately Complaining That His Immense Donations to Trump Didn't Even Buy Him Control of NASA