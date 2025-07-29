Despite official insistence to the contrary, insiders say that the US government is in possession of the "missing minute" from the footage outside of Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan jail cell when the infamous pedophile died.

Earlier this month, attorney general Pam Bondi released what the Justice Department referred to as the "full raw" surveillance footage from outside Epstein's cell — a still frame of which is shown above — documenting nearly 11 hours of the outside of the disgraced financier's cell on his final day.

In a Cabinet meeting earlier this month, Bondi claimed the video "was not conclusive, but the evidence prior to it was showing he committed suicide." But there was immediately something very strange about the video: one single minute before midnight is missing from that "raw" footage, and from the enhanced and color-corrected version, too. As some suspect, that minute may hold the key to whether Epstein actually killed himself.

The plot quickly thickened. As Wired subsequently reported, a metadata analysis of the "raw" footage suggests that in reality, it was stitched together from two separate clips using Adobe's Premiere Pro video editor.

Now, new reporting from CBS News suggests that at least three government agencies — the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Prisons, and DOJ's inspector general — are in possession of the real uncut video, including the missing minute.

According to a government source who is, per CBS, familiar with the ongoing investigation, those agencies all have video of the outer-cell footage from the midnight between August 9 and 10, 2019, when Epstein is said to have killed himself.

That source, whose name was not shared by the news outlet to protect their privacy and so that they could speak freely, did not say what was on the real video, or why the government has apparently withheld that single minute of footage. When CBS reached out to the FBI and DOJ, both declined to comment. The Bureau of Prisons said it "had no additional information to provide."

During that same Cabinet meeting earlier in July, president Donald Trump questioned Bondi about the missing minute. As CBS reports, Bondi claimed that the prison bureau's old equipment — "from like 1999" — always missed the minute before midnight in recordings.

"There was a minute that was off that counter," the AG told Trump during the July 8 meeting, "and what we learned from Bureau of Prisons was every year, every night, they redo that video."

Bondi also said she would produce other prison bureau footage as examples of this discrepancy, but thus far, it does not appear that any such video has materialized.

As with other revelations from this shocking debacle, the reported "missing minute" video cuts raise just as many questions as they answer. What happened in that 60 seconds before midnight on the night Epstein supposedly killed himself — and will the public ever get the truth?

