It's not just a purported "client list" of late billionaire sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein — the Trump administration is reportedly hiding $1.5 billion worth of suspicious banking transactions from the public.

As the New York Times reports, senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), who heads the Senate Finance Committee, is calling for enormous money transfers sent to and by Epstein — including wire transfers from wealthy individuals and payments to numerous women — to be made public.

It's the polar opposite of what president Donald Trump needs right now. In increasingly desperate pleas, the former reality TV star has begged his MAGA base to move on without scrutinizing the government's files on Epstein.

But his most loyal supporters — whom Trump has since accused of being brainwashed "weaklings" — are outraged. After all, Trump's allies have spent years hyping up the existence of the so-called "Epstein files," making the latest crisis an enormous, self-inflicted wound.

Naturally, enormous money transfers tied to an extremely well-connected sex criminal should be ripe for scrutiny.

"We felt from the beginning this was a follow-the-money case," Wyden told the NYT. "This horrific sex-trafficking operation cost Epstein a lot of money, and he had to get that money from somewhere."

However, federal laws are hamstringing Wyden's efforts to publicize more details about the "suspicious activity reports" (SARs) reviewed by his staff. Therefore, he's now calling on Trump to make these reports available to Congress for analysis.

The SARs have already led to some incredibly damning revelations. One $1.1 billion JPMorgan report covered thousands of transactions — included payments to women from Eastern European countries where Epstein was known to recruit his underage victims — the NYT reports.

For quite some time, it felt like the Trump administration would've gladly assisted in making that information public. Trump's attorney general Pam Bondi gloated about how Epstein's client list was "sitting on my desk right now to review" several months ago.

But in early July, Trump started singing a drastically different tune, suddenly denying the existence of the list, which led to a bipartisan outcry.

Given the latest news, we have yet to discover the full extent of the Epstein crisis, let alone Trump's personal involvement (he is known to have been close with Epstein as recently as the early 2000s).

The Trump administration has put a lot of effort into drawing attention to the saga, making a complete reversal an incredibly tough pill to swallow. If there's so much smoke, why aren't we investigating the fire?

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has had a major falling out with Trump, is calling for accountability, highlighting that not a single one of Epstein's clients had been prosecuted.

"So many powerful people want that list suppressed," Musk tweeted.

Whether Musk will latch on to Wyden's years-long effort to uncover the billions of dollars exchanging hands behind the scenes remains to be seen, given that he'd be reaching across the aisle — but in this strange situation, many prominent figures are finding themselves with unusual bedfellows.

