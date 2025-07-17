It's no wonder multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk sees the Jeffrey Epstein crisis as an enormous opportunity to score political points.

The situation has driven a massive wedge between president Donald Trump and his MAGA base. A furious Trump has repeatedly attempted to pour cold water on conspiracy theories surrounding the late sex criminal billionaire's mysterious death and the existence of a purported "client list" — efforts that only enraged his supporters even further.

In a Twitter spree on his social media platform X, Musk held his former number one ally's feet to the fire.

"It’s a cover up (obviously)," he tweeted, suggesting the Trump administration was trying to protect the identity of Epstein's long list of wealthy and influential clients — and plausibly the president's own well-documented relationship with the deceased pedophile.

Musk is calling for accountability, highlighting that not a single one of Epstein's clients had been prosecuted.

"This is a fundamental verdict on justice in America," he wrote.

That's a perfectly fair point by Musk, by the way — although you have to wonder why he backed Trump's campaign with so many hundreds of millions of dollars just last year, when Trump's entanglement with Epstein was already well known.

The massive political crisis has in large part been the result of the Trump administration's own making. For quite some time now, the president's closest allies have been making a big deal out of the so-called Epstein files, with attorney general Pam Bondi claiming in February that the client list is "sitting on my desk right now to review."

In the wake of that claim, several Trump officials orchestrated a PR stunt in which they held up binders labeled "The Epstein Files: Phase 1," which later turned out to be largely meaningless props.

Trump's MAGA base experienced some serious whiplash after the Department of Justice and the FBI claimed that such a list never existed earlier this month, an enormous backpedaling effort that continues to blow up in the president's face.

"Where is Phase 2?" Musk demanded in a tweet this morning.

And Musk, who has declared war on the Republican Party, promising to start his own political party, is turning the screws.

"In order for the government to confirm that the girls were victimized, they would have had to name or at least describe who raped them," Musk wrote, referring to Epstein's hundreds of underage victims."This would necessarily mean that the government MUST have the list of rapists aka 'the Epstein client list' in their possession right fucking now!"

Musk joins a growing number of Republican lawmakers, including House speaker and longtime Trump loyalist Mike Johnson (R-LA), calling on Trump to release the list.

"So many powerful people want that list suppressed," Musk tweeted.

While we still have no definitive evidence that Trump was involved in Epstein's bone-chilling sex crime operation, his ham-fisted handling of the situation is giving Musk an opportunity to attack — and he's taking full advantage.

