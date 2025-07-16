Donald Trump's ultra-loyal MAGA fan base is imploding over the president's increasingly suspicious machinations regarding deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, a bizarre political circus with deep ties to the world of tech and innovation.

"The Radical Left Democrats have hit pay dirt, again!" a furious Trump wrote today, accusing "Radical Left Democrats" of somehow being connected to the situation, when in reality the pressure is mainly coming from his own increasingly isolated supporters.

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bullshit,' hook, line, and sinker," he added. "They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for eight long years."

The baffling missive comes as the drama surrounding files related to the deceased sex criminal financier's purported "client list" continues to metastasize, largely as the result of Trump's own actions.

During the election, Trump pledged to release the government's files related to Epstein. But now that he's in power, he's repeatedly tried to sweep the topic under the rug, arguing that Epstein is "somebody that nobody cares about" — comments that greatly angered his most ardent supporters.

The optics are abysmal. His attorney general Pam Bondi claimed in February that Epstein's client list — which purportedly lists figures tied to Epstein's sordid sexual crimes — was "sitting on my desk right now to review." Bondi, alongside other top Trump officials, had spent years fueling conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein's crimes and death.

But in an enormous reversal several months later, the Department of Justice and FBI later claimed that the list never existed, and that Epstein had died by suicide in his cell during Trump's first term, flying in the face of swirling conspiracy theories that he was murdered to keep him quiet.

Gleefully waiting in the wings was billionaire Elon Musk, who had a spectacular falling out with Trump earlier this year, following months of gutting government agencies with the help of his so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk has jumped on the opportunity to lash out at Trump and Republicans, repeatedly calling on the president to release the list. Earlier this year, around the time his bromance with the president disintegrated, Musk dropped what he called a "really big bomb," claiming in a since-deleted tweet that Trump "is in the Epstein files" and that "is the real reason they have not been made public."

"What the hell kind of system are we living in if thousands of kids were abused, the government has videos of the abusers and yet none of the abusers are even facing charges!?" Musk tweeted over the weekend.

To be clear, it's long been known that Trump had a close relationship with Epstein. In 2002, he even commented on Epstein liking "beautiful women" who often "are on the younger side," which is a striking choice of phrasing given the later revelations about Epstein's abuse of underage girls that sent him to prison in the mid-2000s and then to jail in 2019, where he died under heavily scrutinized circumstances.

But what's weird about Musk's attacks on Trump over the Epstein isn't just that Musk knew all that while pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into Trump's reelection efforts. It's also that Musk himself had a relationship with Epstein that isn't fully understood; he confirmed in 2019 that he had a meeting with the sex criminal, and he's been photographed with Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who's currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting underage girls to perform sex acts.

Depending on your point of view, that's either incredibly sketchy or not that surprising. Epstein carefully curated connections with prominent figures in the tech industry, including Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, "father of AI" Marvin Minsky, and Joi Ito, the former director of the MIT Media Lab who lost his post there after his efforts to cover up Epstein's donations to the university came to light.

It's hard to say what to make of Epstein's deep ties to some of the most powerful figures in the tech industry. Was he simply a master networker, or was something more disturbing going on?

Clarity on that question is particularly hard to find when the government refuses to elaborate on its investigations into Epstein — a topic that's now seeing Trump get hammered by his own base.

For evidence, look no further than the response to Trump's latest Truth Social rant on The Donald, a Reddit-like forum generally dedicated to celebrating the former TV presenter.

"Seems he'd rather sink his presidency than tell us the names of the pedos on the Epstein tapes," one user wrote.

"It's pure gaslighting," another furious former fan chimed in.

