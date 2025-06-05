Elon Musk Melts Down, Claims Trump Is In The "Epstein Files" and That's the Reason They Haven't Been Released

Musk: "Time to drop the really big bomb."

Huge If True

In a comically dramatic escalation of the pair's nasty public breakup, Elon Musk is now claiming that Donald Trump had a closer relationship to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein than previously known.

"Time to drop the really big bomb," Musk tweeted amid his boiling Trump beef that may result his government contracts being canceled. "[Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."

"Mark this post for the future," he wrote in a follow-up. "The truth will come out."

Though he didn't elaborate on which files he was referring to, the billionaire and newly-exited special government employee was likely referencing the ones currently in possession of the Department of Justice — which are indeed currently blowing in the wind.

Bondi Breach

Earlier this year, attorney general Pam Bondi directed the Justice Department to release a list of Epstein clients that included Trump's name, though no specific allegations were made against the president in those documents. She's since drawn the ire of her own party for not releasing more of the files, though the AG claimed the delay is the fault of the FBI, which has apparently been slow trawling through a trove of Epstein-related evidence.

Beyond that mention, Trump is also tied to the case via Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who at age 17 was approached by the sex trafficker's procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell, when she was working at the Mar-a-Lago spa. Giuffre, who also accused Britain's Prince Andrew and Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz of abusing her, tragically died by suicide earlier this year at the age of 41.

Musk, ironically, has his own ties to the dead sex criminal, including that he was once subpoenaed by courts in the US Virgin Islands under suspicion that he had knowingly benefited from Epstein's sex trafficking. He was also once photographed with Maxwell, though Musk insists that she simply "photobombed" him at a party.

Hypocrisy aside, this latest Musk "bomb" in the pair's second public breakup, this time over the president's big spending bill, contains some very serious implications — though, to be fair, it's not the first time that Musk has baselessly accused an adversary of being a pedophile.

