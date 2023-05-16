Not a great look for Elon.

Subpoena Envy

Welp, it finally happened.

As court documents reveal, Elon Musk and Tesla have been subpoenaed by the US Virgin Islands in a lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co of "knowingly" benefitting from — and perhaps even facilitating — Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking.

"JP Morgan knowingly facilitated, sustained, and concealed the human trafficking network operated by Jeffrey Epstein from his home and base in the Virgin Islands," reads the Virgin Islands' lawsuit, "and financially benefitted from this participation, directly or indirectly, by failing to comply with federal banking regulations."

As part of the suit, Musk and several other billionaires — including, per Bloomberg Law, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin — are being subpoenaed for information about their relationships with the massive investment bank under suspicion that Epstein referred them.

Musk is also being ordered to turn over any information he may have "reflecting or regarding Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and/or his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex" or any money he may have given the now-dead billionaire sex criminal who targeted vulnerable, underage girls.

As Bloomberg Law notes, the USVI has apparently had some trouble serving Musk the subpoena and told the US District Court in New York that it had even hired private investigators to find an address for the multi-hyphenate billionaire. The territory reportedly tried to serve the CEO at Tesla's offices but was, for whatever reason, unable to do so.

Smells Fishy

While there's no current suggestion that Musk was actually involved in Epstein's sex trafficking ring, he was — like many, many other rich and powerful people — alleged to be within the pedophile's circle. He even appeared in a chummy-looking photo with Epstein's convicted collaborator Ghislaine Maxwell, though he said it was just a "photobomb."

Right after Epstein allegedly committed suicide back in 2019, the New York Times published an explosive article by columnist James Stewart, who said he met with the billionaire and spoke at length with him about people he knew and had done business with. One of those people was Musk, with Epstein apparently claiming that he'd advised the Tesla and SpaceX CEO the year prior.

Musk, to his credit, has vehemently denied any association with Epstein, and in a Twitter response to the news of this most recent subpoena, he continued that streak.

"That cretin never advised me on anything whatsoever," Musk tweeted. "The notion that I would need or listen to financial advice from a dumb crook is absurd."

