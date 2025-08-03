Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has a message for the women of the world that's disgraceful even by his dumpster-tier standards: that they're designed to be captured or bartered as property.

In a bizarre exchange on X-formerly-Twitter, Musk replied to a post by Morgonn McMichael, an anti-LGBTQ influencer with ties to far-right groups.

"Why do liberal white women hate white people so much?" McMichael asked, gaining over millions of impressions that can lead to huge payouts thanks to Musk's new policies.

"They've been programmed to do so by their teachers and the media," the world's richest man drooled in response.

It's the kind of hard-hitting insight Musk has come to be known for since he took over the platform back in October of 2022. But a response to Musk's brilliant missive — and the tech tycoon's response — is what really raised eyebrows.

"Women are built to be traded to another tribe (or captured) and slide seamlessly into their new culture," wrote Dr. Insensitive Jerk, an anonymous account known for spouting eugenicist, anti-democracy, and racist takes on X.

"20 years after they are captured, they are the matriarchs who enforce that culture. That is why women conform to the dominant culture, and thereby amplify that culture," the poster continues. "They think that keeps them safe, and they are correct, but only in the sort term. In the long term, they will be forced to remember they are white."

"Better they are reminded of that by white men, because the alternative is not so gentle," Dr. Insensitive concluded.

Musk, never one to shy away from reactionary drivel, reposted the vile screed, boosting it to his 223 million followers. It'd be a shocking outburst at any moment, but feels particularly striking given the renewed attention on the relationship between Musk and other elites and the disgraced sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Of course, his moves drew some criticism — as well as plenty of support on X, which under Musk's ownership has rapidly become a safe space for pretty much every genre of reprehensible hate speech under the Sun.

"Retweeted by the man who has been divorced three times, pretty sure you’re not the tribe," quipped on user.

However prominently their half-baked ideas appear on his platform, the tech mogul and his fellow travelers might benefit from a history lesson.

For decades, scholars studying the historical development of women in society have broadly agreed that gender roles are determined by social, economic, and historical conditions; women aren't "built to be traded" any more than men are built to be chattel slaves.

Going back centuries, in fact, scholars have found that primitive peoples customarily practiced marriage not for personal gain, but for the collective benefit of the tribe. It wasn't until the early days of class-based society — where social standing is decided by wealth, income, and occupation — that men began to view women as inferior, leading to the kind of violence that Musk seems to regard as a fact of life.

Indeed, it’s no coincidence: both slavery and sex trafficking emerged at the same moment in history, a fact Musk and his reactionary followers would do well to wrap their heads around.

More on Musk: Elon Musk Using Eugenics Startup to Inspect DNA of Potential Babies for Intelligence