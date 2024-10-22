Business magnate and newly-minted political wrecking ball Elon Musk loves to have friends in high places — until those friends happen to be embroiled in widespread sex crime scandals.

In a post re-sharing someone else's meme, the 53-year-old billionaire used the social network X-formerly-Twitter — which he owns, by the way — to once again promote a baseless political conspiracy theory: that people who would have been on "guest lists" for both deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and accused predator and trafficker Sean "Diddy" Combs are Kamala Harris supporters.

Beyond the fact that there's zero evidence the theory is true, what's particularly bizarre about the post is that Musk himself has bragged about being friends with and taking money from Diddy, and has not only been photographed with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell but has also been tied to the dead creep on multiple occasions.

In other words, rudimentary context makes the post look like an epic act of projection.

Elon Musk has ties to both Epstein and Diddy Elon Musk himself is literally the venn diagram overlap here pic.twitter.com/Yixh25Rxht — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) October 21, 2024

Earlier this year, after intrepid journalist Jacob Silverman successfully fought to unseal the list of the multi-hyphenate business owner's investors for his purchase of Twitter, another pair of reporters dropped their own bombshell: that Musk had used his friendship with Diddy to — we are not kidding — essentially prove that he had a Black friend.

As New York Times reporters Kate Conger and Ryan Mac recount in their book about Musk's fateful Twitter acquisition, "Character Limit," the conversation in question took place just after the purchase went through. During that interaction with Detavio Samuels, the CEO of Combs' media firm/flop Revolt TV, Musk attempted to assuage concerns about racism and content moderation on the social network by name-dropping Diddy.

"I don't know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter," the white South African reportedly said, using one of the rapper's former stage names. "You know, he's a good friend of mine. We text a lot."

As if that weren't bad enough, Musk's ties to Epstein appear to go even deeper — and per some claims, even implicate his family.

The paper trail between the billionaires began in 2018, when another New York Times reporter, James Stewart, booked an interview with Epstein "on background."

Shortly after the notorious tech financier's suicide in 2019, Stewart revealed that the well-connected sex trafficker claimed to have advised Musk and even helped him search for Tesla job candidates. While that assertion may well have been embellished by Epstein, the alleged connection between the electric carmaker and the now-dead sex criminal was enough for courts in the US Virgin Islands to subpoena Musk in its lawsuit accusing various parties of "knowingly" benefitting from his sex crimes.

Just six months after Epstein's death, Business Insider reported based on in-the-know sources that the pedophile, who Musk has tried to distance himself from, had also been in contact with his older brother Kimbal and had even allegedly set him up with a girlfriend.

As for that infamous photo with Maxwell, the still-alive billionaire has maintained that the woman simply sidled up to him for a photo op without any further conversation. Other sources have claimed, however, that the two discussed aliens and how to scrub oneself from the internet when they met at the Vanity Fair party where the photo was snapped a decade ago.

With these many receipts about his associations with Epstein and Combs, it appears that Musk should, per his own reshared meme, be supporting Harris — and given that he's raised serious dinero for Donald Trump's attempt at a second presidential term, the man seems to have disproved his own misinformation.

