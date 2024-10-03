"How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?"

Ignorance and Malice

Multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk is now suggesting that he was unaware that his friend and investor Sean "Diddy" Combs had a violent reputation that preceded him.

"How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?" the billionaire posted on X, quote-tweeting a Daily Mail screenshot about Combs allegedly abusing a child and spiking drinks with horse tranquilizer.

As of late, Combs has been accused of a laundry list of crimes ranging from sex trafficking and rape to blowing up cars and being involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur, with a class-action lawsuit featuring 120 co-plaintiffs among the many court cases he's facing.

While it's not entirely outside the realm of possibility that the 53-year-old billionaire had no idea that Combs — who invested a rumored $10 million to help fund Musk's Twitter takeover — was allegedly such a terrible person, it seems mighty unlikely that he was clueless.

Fake Love

Notably, Musk's tweet appears to be the first time the multi-hyphenate business owner has acknowledged Combs publicly despite bragging in private about their friendship.

In their new book "Character Limit" about the Twitter takeover, New York Times reporters Kate Conger and Ryan Mac recounted an instance in the midst of the deal when the entrepreneur seemed to use his proximity to the 54-year-old rapper to dismiss concerns about racism.

When speaking with Twitter executives in 2022 about the potential for extremism on the site, Musk addressed a man named Detavio Samuels, who at the time was CEO of Combs' media startup Revolt TV.

"'I don’t know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter,' [Musk] said, using a nickname for Combs," the NYT writers relayed. "'You know, he’s a good friend of mine. We text a lot.'"

So cringe-worthy was that dismissal that "some of the Twitter executives had to resist the urge to bury their heads in their hands," the writers continued.

Given that he was at least on an old-nickname basis with Combs, it does seem very bizarre that Musk would not have known about his famous friend's extracurricular activities — but perhaps he truly was that oblivious.

