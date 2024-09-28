"You know, he’s a good friend of mine. We text a lot."

Missing You

In a new book about Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, it's abundantly clear that among countless other character flaws, the billionaire seemed strikingly proud to call accused rapist Sean "Diddy" Combs his friend.

The rapper, who has for the last year been in the news amid repeated credible accusations of sexual and domestic battery and abuse, is even featured in New York Times reporters Kate Conger and Ryan Mac's new book "Character Limit."

Discussing the "star-studded" wedding of Musk's friend Ari Emanuel, who among other things is the CEO of the company that owns both World Wrestling Entertainment and the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Combs' name comes up in passing between Larry David and Mark Wahlberg as its famous attendees are listed off.

Though it's unclear exactly when they met, it becomes clear later in the book, published earlier this month by Penguin Random House, that the multi-hyphenate business owner used his friendship with the 54-year-old Bad Boy Records owner to his advantage.

Need a Girl

Set during the earliest days of his Twitter takeover, a tense scene from November 2022 involved a man named Detavio Samuels, the CEO of a media company Combs had founded called Revolt TV.

As the head of a company that advertised on the site, Samuels was understandably concerned about racism on the social network getting worse under Musk's ownership — and to quell the Revolt CEO's fears, the South African-born billionaire decided to name-drop his famous Black friend.