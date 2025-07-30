As US-Russia relations deteriorate — with president Donald Trump escalating his economic policy threats to force a ceasefire deal with Ukraine — the two countries' intertwined space exploration programs remain as strange as ever.

Look no further than Texas, where the two nations' space agencies are looking to hang out in person.

As Reuters reports, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Bokanov, arrived in Houston this week to meet with interim NASA administrator and transportation secretary Sean Duffy.

It's a notable event, considering it's the first time the agencies' heads have met in person since 2018 — highlighting the Trump administration's once-cozy relationship with the Kremlin. The relationship disintegrated throughout former president Joe Biden's term, especially in light of Russia's unprompted invasion of Ukraine, which drove a massive wedge between the nation and its international space partners.

Since then, Trump, who has previously been criticized for being "soft" on Russia, has shifted the dynamics of US-Russia relations significantly.

However, the president's relationship with Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, has decayed lately, once again raising questions over NASA's continued cooperation with Roscosmos.

According to Russian state-run news agency TASS, Bokanov and Duffy "plan to discuss ongoing joint projects," including NASA and Roscosmos' astronaut flight-sharing program, the International Space Station's operations, and its eventual retirement.

The last time the two agencies' heads met was when former NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine met then-Roscosmos lead Dmitry Rogozin at the Baikonur Cosmodrome seven years ago.

The strained relationship between the two nations has complicated matters significantly, especially when it comes to joint space projects, such as the ISS. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Roscosmos appeared to be on the verge of abandoning the orbital outpost altogether, ultimately agreeing to stay on to see operations through until the end.

The ISS, which has been continuously occupied for well over two decades, has been a key symbol of peaceful cooperation in space, but its worrying signs of aging and planned disposal have proven divisive.

NASA signed a contract with Elon Musk's SpaceX last year to develop a "US Deorbit Vehicle" that's designed to pull the aging orbital outpost out of its orbit, starting in 2030.

Russia, however, has been working on a backup plan, involving a modified version of its Progress spacecraft.

It remains to be seen how or whether Trump's latest attempts to force an imminent ceasefire in Ukraine will affect these plans.

For now, both NASA astronauts and Russian cosmonauts are cooperating on board the space station, aiding each other in their efforts to plug air leaks and keep operations chugging along.

This week, Bokanov is getting the red carpet treatment and will visit NASA's Johnson Space Center and Boeing's production facility. He will also meet the crew of SpaceX's Crew-11 flight, which is scheduled to lift off on July 31, according to Reuters.

It's an unusual and perhaps tentative sign that relations between NASA and Roscosmos could be on the mend. But given the president's growing impatience with Putin over the situation in Ukraine, who knows how long that mood will last.

