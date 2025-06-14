Space Draft

Space tourism company Axiom Space has had to postpone its fourth chartered SpaceX flight to the International Space Station after NASA announced it needs more time to investigate an air leak affecting the orbital lab.

For five years, NASA and its Russian counterpart Roscosmos have been hunting down leaks in the station, which has been continuously occupied for 25 years. The issue has since been traced back to the Russian segment of the ISS, specifically the Zvezda service module, and was identified as a "top safety risk," according to a 2024 report by NASA's inspector general.

The delay highlights the deteriorating condition of the rapidly aging orbital lab, which is expected to host scientists for another five years before being retired with the help of SpaceX.

Under Pressure

Most recently, three cosmonauts occupying the station had inspected the inside walls of the module and its adjoining tunnel, sealing "additional areas of interest, and measured the current leak rate," according to a Thursday update by NASA.

"Following this effort, the segment now is holding pressure," the agency said.

While NASA says none of the station's current crew members are in any danger, Axiom's fourth mission remains on hold to give NASA and Roscosmos more time to "evaluate the situation and determine whether any additional troubleshooting is necessary."

As a result, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is still grounded at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The launch had already been delayed due to bad weather. Then, a liquid oxygen leak in SpaceX's rocket delayed the launch once more.

For now, all Axiom can do is hold off on launching its crew of four astronauts, led by retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who has since joined Axiom.

"This is the right thing to do," said Axiom executive chairman Kam Ghaffarian in a statement. "We will continue to work with all of our partners to finalize a new launch date."

Ironically, the firm was awarded a NASA contract to develop a private successor to the ISS.

More on the leaks: NASA Says It’s Totally Fine the Space Station is Absolutely Riddled With Cracks and Leaks