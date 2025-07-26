Defense tech company AeroVironment and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory have shown off a wild concept for deploying six helicopters above the surface of Mars to scout for water and possible human landing sites.

The concept, dubbed "Skyfall," builds on NASA's extremely successful and revolutionary Ingenuity Mars helicopter, which became the first manmade object to achieve powered flight on another planet in 2021. It flew a whopping 72 times over three years, vastly exceeding expectations.

AeroVironment's plan is to "deploy six scout helicopters on Mars, where they would explore many of the sites selected by NASA and industry as top candidate landing sites for America's first Martian astronauts," according to a press release.

As seen in a flashy animation, the "Skyfall Maneuver" will attempt to deploy the six rotorcraft from a much larger spacecraft during its descent through the Martian atmosphere, making it a highly ambitious endeavor. However, the plan would also "eliminate the necessity for a landing platform — traditionally one of the most expensive, complex and risky elements of any Mars mission," per the company.

Whether such a venture will receive enough funding to be realized remains unclear at best. While AeroVironment has kicked off internal investments ahead of a planned 2028 launch, budgetary restraints at NASA could pose a major challenge. The Trump administration is planning to massively slash the space agency's budget in what critics are calling an "existential threat" to science, making anything at NASA currently an uncertain bet. Just last week, NASA's JPL reportedly held a "going out of business sale" for existing satellites, signaling tough times ahead.

It's not the only concept vying to follow up on the tremendous success of Ingenuity. In December, NASA showed off a SUV-sized "Mars Chopper" with six rotor blades that could allow it to carry science payloads up to 11 pounds across distances of up to 1.9 miles per Mars day.

AeroVironment's leadership claims its Skyfall concept could explore far more of the Red Planet for a fraction of the price, compared to conventional landers and rovers.

"Skyfall offers a revolutionary new approach to Mars exploration that is faster and more affordable than anything that's come before it," said AeroVironment's head of space ventures, William Pomerantz, in the statement. "With six helicopters, Skyfall offers a low-cost solution that multiplies the range we would cover, the data we would collect, and the scientific research we would conduct — making humanity's first footprints on Mars meaningfully closer."

Skyfall is planning to borrow heavily from its predecessor Ingenuity, including "its lightweight aircraft structure suitable for the thin atmosphere of Mars."

"Ingenuity established the United States as the first and only country to achieve powered flight on another planet," said AeroVironment's president of autonomous systems, Trace Stevenson. "Skyfall builds on that promise, providing detailed, actionable data from an aerial perspective that will not only be of use planning for future crewed missions, but can also benefit the planetary science community in their search for evidence that life once existed on Mars."

AeroVironment has worked on space-based laser communication terminals, as well as ground-based phased array antennas, to improve satellite command and control capabilities. How that expertise will translate to launching and landing six rotorcraft on Mars remains to be seen — but we'll be rooting for the project.

