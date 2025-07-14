President Donald Trump's loyal MAGA base is in shambles over his administration's handling of files related to the deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein — and Trump's friend-turned-enemy Elon Musk is twisting the knife.

Last week, White House officials walked back claims about the late billionaire sex criminal, arguing that there wasn't a "client list" full of celebrities, and that his cause of death in a New York City prison cell was the result of a suicide, not murder.

The terse announcement flew in the face of widespread conspiracy theories, long touted by both Trump officials and prominent MAGA figures, further fanning the flames of a growing crisis for the White House. Making matters worse was suspicious metadata appearing to show that surveillance footage recorded near Epstein's prison cell had been tampered with, as Wired reported last week.

In a nearly 400-word post on Truth Social, a fuming Trump attempted to regain control of the narrative, baselessly claiming that Epstein is "somebody that nobody cares about."

The ludicrous attempt to dismiss the extremely hot-button topic — a textbook case of the Streisand effect — didn't sit well with his supporters, causing him to get "ratioed" on his own social media platform, racking up so many more comments than likes that it set an all-time record.

Former ally-turned-archenemy Elon Musk dove into the conversation as well, agreeing with another user on his own platform, X, who called Trump's rambling the "worst post ever made."

"He said 'Epstein' half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein," tweeted the billionaire, whose relationship with the president exploded into a million pieces earlier this year.

"Just release the files as promised," Musk added.

Last month, as Musk and Trump's once-strong relationship devolved into an ugly spat full of name-calling and threats, the billionaire tweeted that it was "time to drop the really big bomb," declaring that Trump "is in the Epstein files."

"That is the real reason they have not been made public," Musk wrote in the since-deleted post.

Last week Musk took aim at Trump again, posting an image of "The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter," which was set to "0000."

"What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again..." Musk wrote in the caption.

Judging by his latest comments, Musk is continuing to hold Trump's feet to the fire, despite previously apologizing for accurately pointing out that Trump had a well-documented relationship with Epstein. ("It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do," Trump said in 2002, "and many of them are on the younger side.")

It doesn't take much to see just how damaging the Epstein debacle has been to Trump's brand. His administration's poor handling of the situation has clearly angered his once loyal fan base as calls for attorney general Pam Bondi's resignation continue to grow.

The chaos certainly gives Musk, who has since declared war on the Republican party, a pretty sizable opening — although, it's worth noting, he had his own connections with Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

How this enormous mess will ultimately shake out is seemingly impossible to predict. But considering just how chaotic the first six months of Trump's second term have been — nevermind Musk's recent oeuvre — we should've learned by now to expect the unexpected.

