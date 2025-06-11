Billionaire Elon Musk appears to have some major regrets about losing his composure during his blowout verbal brawl with former bestie president Donald Trump last week.

Musk and Trump have been at each other's throats for well over a week. Their on-and-off-again bromance collapsed in spectacular fashion when Musk excoriated Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill" as a "disgusting abomination," torching any goodwill from the Republican party in the process.

Trump shot back almost immediately, threatening to revoke all of Musk's government contracts, actions that likely would've cost the mercurial CEO dearly.

During his meltdown, Musk also dropped what he called a "really big bomb," claiming in a since-deleted tweet that Trump is in the "Epstein files," referring to deceased pedophile sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, arguing that's the "real reason they have not been made public."

Days later, the dust is seemingly beginning to settle. In a groveling tweet posted in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Musk said that "I regret some of my posts" about Trump last week.

"They went too far," a cowering Musk confessed.

It's a notable attempt to save face, highlighting just how much power Trump holds over even the richest man in the world. However, which exact claims Musk is reneging on remains murky. Is he apologizing for correctly pointing out that Trump once had a long and close relationship with Epstein?

A wealth of evidence suggests the president did indeed spend a lot of time with the late sex trafficker. In fact, Musk's claim that Trump is in the "Epstein files" — heavily redacted excerpts of which were made public in early 2024 — is true, though Trump wasn't accused of wrongdoing in the documents.

Numerous photos show Trump and Epstein hanging out back in the day, and in an eyebrow-raising 2002 quote, Trump even said that Epstein "likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

Musk's uncharacteristic capitulation suggests Trump's threat of revoking billions of dollars worth of government contracts, which have propped up his businesses for decades, holds substantial sway over him.

Following his purported departure from the world of politics last month, Musk claimed he would refocus his efforts on his businesses, including Tesla and SpaceX.

His EV maker, in particular, has seen plummeting sales due to his embrace of far-right ideologies, actions that have greatly tarnished the brand.

Musk's space company SpaceX is also facing major headwinds in developing its Mars-bound Starship rocket. A major loss in government funding could easily make matters far worse.

Are Musk's latest comments a sign of actual regret — or is the entrepreneur simply looking out for his own bottom line? Given the drama we've seen unfold over the past few weeks, his relationship with Trump was likely never on particularly solid ground to begin with.

Musk's businesses, however, seem to be safe for now. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that "no efforts have been made" to review Musk's government contracts.

Trump, for his part, seems ready to bury the hatchet with his former number one ally.

"I think he feels very badly that he said that," the president told the New York Post, referring to Musk's mea culpa.

Mere days ago, Trump sang a very different tune.

In an interview with NBC News over the week, he warned that Musk would "pay very serious consequences" if he were to jump ship and start funding Democrats.

