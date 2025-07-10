After unceremoniously withdrawing the nomination for NASA administrator of Jared Isaacman — a SpaceX astronaut tourist who was handpicked by billionaire Elon Musk — president Donald Trump is desperately trying to fit the role.

In a baffling move, Trump announced on Wednesday that transportation secretary Sean Duffy will temporarily take up the position, while still keeping his other gig.

"Sean is doing a TREMENDOUS job in handling our Country’s Transportation Affairs, including creating a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control systems, while at the same time rebuilding our roads and bridges, making them efficient, and beautiful, again," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Honored to accept this mission," Duffy responded, in a cringeworthy tweet, laden with emojis.

Yes, you read that right. Duffy, who already appeared woefully unprepared following a deadly midair collision at Reagan National Airport in January — which occurred on his first day in office — will take the helm of an agency in crisis.

Trump's motivation isn't difficult to make out, especially following his spectacular breakup with former close ally Musk. In March, Duffy reportedly got in a shouting match with Musk over the state of the Federal Aviation Administration's equipment for tracking airplanes.

The role of NASA administrator became extremely contentious as things unraveled between Trump and Musk. In a move that could easily be seen as retribution, Trump pulled Isaacman's nomination early last month, despite the wealthy space tourist enjoying widespread support among members of Congress.

Over the weekend, Trump blasted Isaacman, one of Musk's "close friends," in a rambling Truth Social post, claiming that he was "surprised to learn that he was a blue blooded Democrat," and "thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon’s corporate life."

It would be an understatement to say that Duffy has his work cut out as the interim administrator. NASA is facing an existential threat in the form of catastrophic budget cuts, which could leave major, flagship missions into deep space in peril. The Trump administration's proposed 2026 budget for the agency could leave it in ruins, ripping up plans for key space telescopes and interplanetary missions.

Earlier this week, Politico reported that more than 2,100 senior employees would be leaving the agency, a move that could shake NASA to its core.

Considering Duffy already has an enormous amount of responsibility on his shoulders as transportation secretary, it's clear Trump doesn't see NASA as a top priority.

Duffy is also one among many cabinet members who hold multiple job titles, highlighting just how few officials are seemingly able to pass Trump's loyalty test.

It's possible Trump is simply looking to buy himself some time to rescue an agency facing an existential crisis. Duffy will likely be facing a litany of questions about a whole host of fires at the agency, from a Moon program on shaky ground to the richest man in the world — who happens to be in charge of NASA's biggest contractor — openly declaring war with Trump.

