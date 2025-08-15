"The Zuckerbergs have become cartoon villains."

Privatest School

Pissed off neighbors of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg uncovered that he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, were running a school that violated city code at their Palo Alto compound in California, The New York Times reports.

It's a shocking revelation that couldn't have come at a worse time for the couple and Meta. Zuckerberg and Chan are under fire for closing two schools for low-income families and for Zuckerberg's Meta allowing its AI chatbots to have "spicy" conversations with children and teenagers.

The incidents underscore a common complaint that Zuckerberg, one of the richest men in the world, and his fellow tech bros tend to operate above society's unspoken and agreed-upon rules.

Technofeudalism Much

Neighbors discovered the school after observing parents dropping off and picking up children at the house. They reported the sightings to city officials, who confirmed that Zuckerberg was operating a school without filing the proper legal paperwork, the NYT reports.

The school started as a homeschooling pod during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to operate well after, educating two of Zuckerberg's three young daughters along with a dozen other kids.

Now that the city has cracked down, the school has moved elsewhere, possibly to a location that would meet any rules and regulations.

Users on social media were incensed with the revelations about Zuckerberg's home, the closure of the low-income schools that the power couple was funding, and the inappropriate conversations that Meta's AI chatbots were allowed to have with kids.

"The Zuckerbergs have become cartoon villains," one user tweeted on X. "It’s almost comical how evil they’ve become."

More on Mark Zuckerberg: Zuckerberg Says Meta Is Now Seeing Signs of Advanced AI Improving Itself