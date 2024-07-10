What if it really happens?

Temper Tantrum

If Donald Trump gets reelected to the presidency, he has a long list of enemies he wants imprisoned — apparently including Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

"All I can say is that if I'm elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time," he wrote in a Tuesday post on his social media platform Truth Social. "We already know who you are. DON’T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!"

Trump was alluding to past news about a Zuckerberg-linked organization giving millions in non-partisan grants to local election boards in 2020 so they could run elections during a pandemic.

Conservatives like Trump falsely accused Zuckerberg of trying to sway the 2020 presidential election against Trump with these donations, calling them "Zuckerbucks."

After these false complaints, the Federal Election Commission looked into the matter and cleared Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, of any wrongdoing — but facts seldom get in the way of Trump's bluster.

Dark Horizon

Trump has been nursing a grudge against Zuckerberg for some years, according to Business Insider. One cause for his ire? Facebook kicked Trump off the social media platform after the Capital Riots on January 6, 2021 (though he was allowed back in 2023.)

With the polls indicating a not-unlikely Trump win in the fall, what are the chances of Trump making good on his threat to jail Zuckerberg and his other enemies, like his one-time opponent Hillary Clinton or former Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney?

Who knows, but the recent US Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity does increase the chances of Trump using federal law enforcement to go after political opponents, according to some political commentators.

This would be ironic, of course, because many election experts say Facebook was a hotbed for misinformation that helped Trump get elected back in the 2016 elections against Clinton.

If Trump follows through with the threat, Zuckerberg getting jailed for trumped up charges of election fraud just might be the twist ending we deserve to the American experiment in democracy.

