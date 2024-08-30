In a forthcoming coffee table book titled "Save America," former president Donald Trump accuses billionaire Meta-formerly-Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of scheming to skew the 2020 election against him — and, as spotted by Politico, swears that Zuckerberg will "spend the rest of his life in prison" should he do so again.

Per Politico, the coffee table literature features a photo of Zuck and Trump in the White House. To caption the image, Trump writes that the social media founder would "come to the Oval Office to see me" and "bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be." But in a sudden turn, Trump then alleges — in his characteristically manic capitalization style — that the Facebook founder was secretly playing him by meanwhile "always plotting to install shameful Lock Boxes in a true PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT."

With his "lock box" reference, as Politico notes, Trump seems to be referring to the hundreds of millions of dollars that Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan donated to election infrastructure initiatives in 2020. There's no evidence to support the idea that private funding swayed the 2020 election in any way; for that matter, extensive investigations and court cases have found no evidence to support the idea that the election was in any way stolen from Trump. A voting data expert hired by the Trump campaign even said so in an op-ed for USA Today earlier this year.

And yet! Apparently, according to "Save America," Trump believes that Zuck should be locked away for his nonexistent election crimes — if he does those nonexistent election crimes again, that is.

"He told me there was nobody like Trump on Facebook. But at the same time, and for whatever reason, steered it against me," Trump rages in the book, according to Politico.

"We are watching him closely," the former present adds, "and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison — as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election."

Again, there's zero proof that Zuckerberg aided "cheating" efforts in the 2020 election. In fact, the main presidential election scandal associated with Zuck is the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which a political consulting firm with close ties to Trump's 2016 campaign was discovered to have misused Facebook data for tens of millions of users in a ploy to target American voters. So if anything, Facebook and its founder have been a net positive for Trump.

Even so, as part of an overall effort to undermine faith in the electoral system, Trump has repeatedly attacked Zuckerberg's alleged 2020 election plotting, for example last month referring to as "Zuckerbucks" in a Truth Social post about "Election Fraudsters."

"All I can say is that if I’m elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time," read the post. "We already know who you are. DON'T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!"

The worst part? It's working: Zuck has vowed not to donate any money to electoral infrastructure this time around, and this week even sucked up — zucked up? — to the GOP by sending a letter to the House Judiciary Committee claiming that the Biden Administration had "pressured" him to "censor" COVID-19 misinformation.

As it turns out, threatening to imprison powerful tech founders over conspiracy theories works — and in turn, ironically, adds false validation to bolster those very lies.

