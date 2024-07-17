Oh, how the turn tables.

Big Spender

Despite their feud from just a few years ago, Elon Musk is all-in for Donald Trump and showing his support with cold, hard cash.

As the Wall Street Journal reports, Musk has told people in his circle that he's pledging roughly $45 million per month to a new super-political action committee (PAC) that's funding Trump's third presidential bid.

Initially, Musk seemed to deny the WSJ's reporting about the PAC as "fake news" in a tweet yesterday. Later, however, he appeared to confirm the commitment in a response to the "End Wokeness" account on X-formerly-Twitter, which pointed out that he'd gone from supporting Barack Obama to "pledging $180 million," the $45 million per-month pledge times four, to re-elect Trump.

Bad Blood

While national attention spans may be waning, we're old enough to remember two summers ago when Musk was trading barbs with the ex-president, who at one point called him a "bullshit artist," making this alleged pledge a pretty stunning about-face.

"I don’t hate the man," the billionaire tweeted just over two years ago, "but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat [and] sail into the sunset."

Always needing the last word, Trump hit back in a post on Truth Social, his own crappy social network — which, hilariously, he later tried to get Musk to buy — and said that the South Africa-born tycoon would have begged on his knees for handouts.

The feud continued for months despite Musk inviting the ex-president back onto Twitter, and as recently as March 2024 said he wouldn't be backing Trump's bid to return to the White House — or anyone else's, for that matter.

Although he'd appeared to be cozying back up to Trump for months after claiming he didn't plan to donate to any presidential candidates, the attempt on the former president's life last weekend appears to have been enough to push Musk over the edge into an outright endorsement — and, it seems, the kind of financial backing he claimed he wouldn't be doing this year.

