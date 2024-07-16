To him, it's the "final straw."

Peeling Off

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has reaffirmed his plans to move the space company's headquarters from Hawthorne, California to its so-called "Starbase" in South Texas.

In a tweet today, Musk noted his "final straw": a law signed by California governor Gavin Newsom that protects children from their schools disclosing their sexuality or gender identity to their parents.

Musk wrote that the law would somehow result in "both families and companies" being attacked, a bizarre claim that he didn't follow up with any form of explanation.

In other words, Musk's obvious dislike for people who are transgender is great enough to uproot SpaceX's entire operations in California.

And it's not just SpaceX — Musk followed up that his social media platform X is also allegedly moving its HQ to Austin, Texas.

Fear and Loathing

Musk's loathing of transgender people goes way back. Last year, he quietly removed Twitter's ban on misgendering them, inviting deadnaming and other forms of harassment onto the platform.

The mercurial CEO has also widely shared anti-trans videos and has called to make trans healthcare a criminal offense.

Musk also has a trans daughter, who understandably wants absolutely nothing to do with her bigoted father.

SpaceX and X wouldn't be the first Musk-led companies to move their headquarters to the Lone Star state. In 2021, Musk declared that Tesla would do just that in an apparent effort to skirt government regulations. The company, however, still has a massive plant in Fremont, California.

The billionaire's increasingly extremist views really came to light last week after announcing that he was "fully" endorsing former president Donald Trump's reelection bid.

Musk has also gone on racist tirades, endorsing views that Black students have lower IQs and shouldn't become pilots. He also infamously called a deeply antisemitic theory the "actual truth."

Those kinds of views appear to be a lot more acceptable in Texas, with governor Greg Abbott welcoming the news that Musk was planning to move SpaceX operations there.

"This cements Texas as the leader in space exploration," Abbott tweeted in response to the latest views.

