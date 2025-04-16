Alarming new details about billionaire Elon Musk's attempts to buy the silence of the mother of yet another of his secret children are coming to light.

As the Wall Street Journal reports, 26-year-old conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair was offered $15 million, plus a monthly $100,000 in support, to keep her from publicizing the fact that she had birthed his child.

St. Clair ultimately turned down the offer and has since been on a public crusade, suing the billionaire for custody of the kid.

Before things turned sour, their relationship was anything but conventional. According to the WSJ, Musk told her that he wanted to bring in other women to have more of their children faster.

"To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates," he reportedly texted her.

The use of the word "legion" alone demonstrates Musk's baffling obsession with having as many children as possible. The term refers to a unit of several thousand men in the ancient Roman army (so it shouldn't come as a surprise that St. Clair named her son Romulus, after the founder and first king of Rome).

Musk also tried to get her to deliver the baby via caesarean section after publicly claiming that vaginal births limit brain size, a disputed theory. He even told her she should have as many as ten babies.

However, St. Clair didn't agree to play by Musk's rules, deciding against a C-section.

She also notably refused to sign a gag order NDA.

"I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret," she told Musk's longtime fixer Jared Birchall in December, as quoted by the WSJ.

St. Clair isn't the only woman Musk has seemingly attempted to coerce into having children. According to the newspaper, he has personally reached out via DMs to other women, offering them to let them have his babies.

Musk has also had four young children with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain computer interface company Neuralink.

In total, he has had 14 children we know about with four different women. Sources close to Musk told the WSJ that the real number could be significantly higher.

To Musk, it's allegedly part of an attempt to boost humanity's chances of survival. He has argued on many occasions that falling birth rates are our biggest existential threat, a belief that experts have long refuted.

But according to the billionaire, women play only an insignificant, childbearing role in that fight.

"In all of history, there has never been a competitive army composed of women," he texted St. Clair while canvassing for Trump in Pennsylvania, as quoted by the WSJ. "Not even once."

"Men are made for war," he added. "Real men, anyway."

