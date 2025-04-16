Billionaire Elon Musk has had 14 children with four different women — and that's just the ones we know about.

The latest of his babies we've learned of was conceived by 26-year-old conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, who has sued him over custody of her son and accused him of trying to silence her by paying her off.

In a PR stunt last month, St. Clair even announced that she had sold her Tesla Model S, arguing that she needed the money since Musk had cut her child support.

And as the Wall Street Journal reports, there could be countless other women like St. Clair, who have quietly given birth to more of Musk's children.

In fact, according to the newspaper's reporting, Musk has made a habit of sending unsolicited DMs to women on Twitter, often in right-wing political circles, offering them to have his babies.

Case in point, per the WSJ, Musk asked pro-Trump crypto influencer Tiffany Fong on X-formerly-Twitter if she was interested in having his child, despite having never met in person.

Fong shut him down, only to see her earnings and engagement drop precipitously on the platform shortly after.

Musk's bizarre behavior highlights his obsession with the idea that falling birth rates are the number one threat to humanity — a belief that experts have long refuted.

His unusually literal approach to spreading his genes far and wide has resulted in ugly custody battles, lawsuits over child support, and personal attacks — making him, by many accounts, one of the worst fathers in recent history.

According to the WSJ, there could be other women like Fong who were personally solicited by Musk to have a baby. Sources close to Musk told the paper that he may have many more children than are publicly known.

St. Clair refused to sign an agreement that traded silence about her son for a lump sum payment of $15 million, plus a monthly $100,000 in support.

Musk's longtime fixer, Jared Birchall, has stepped in to handle negotiations with the growing number of women who have given birth to his kids.

In a December call with St. Clair, he pushed her to sign an NDA.

"We have been through way too many issues where, to not sign some agreement associated with handing over 15-plus million dollars is absolutely insane and irresponsible, and because we have dealt with some very unstable, mentally unstable, people that all of a sudden misremember things," Birchall told St. Clair, as quoted by the WSJ.

Musk "cannot allow people to just go and share his life information," he added. "He is the biggest lightning rod on the entire planet."

The billionaire also texted St. Clair that "only the paranoid survive" and that he's "#2 after Trump for assassination."

However, St. Clair never signed the agreement — allowing us to get a glimpse into the bizarre world of Musk's scattered and largely non-functional family.

