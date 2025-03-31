The conservative influencer who claims to be the mother of yet another of Elon Musk's children has sold her Tesla — and, of course, used it as a photo op.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, 26-year-old Ashley St. Clair claimed that she had to sell her Model S because the billionaire she had a baby with has cut her child support.

"I need to make up for the 60 percent cut that Elon made to our son's child support," St. Clair told a reporter with the British tabloid, who apparently showed up to her Manhattan apartment just as the Tesla was being loaded away.

Back in February, the former Babylon Bee writer took to Musk's social network to drop a bombshell: that she'd had the billionaire's love child in secret after a whirlwind romance. About a month later, her attorneys revealed to People magazine that the multi-hyphenate billionaire "financially retaliated" against St. Clair for filing a custody petition by reducing their purported baby's child support payments.

In the same statement, the influencer's attorneys claimed that Musk tried to get a judge to instate an emergency gag order against St. Clair. A judge slapped down the "emergency" designation, but the matter still has not been resolved.

"Ashley is vigorously opposing this application in order to preserve her right to speak-out. All while Mr. Musk fashions himself a first amendment warrior and freely communicates via his owned social media platform," the woman's lawyers wrote in their statement to People. "Given that Mr. Musk is dedicated to transparency in government, it would be helpful if he administered his own life by the same principles."

St. Clair seemed to reference that statement when the Mail asked if her child's father, who is more than twice her age, was being "vindictive."

"Well, that's his modus operandi when women speak out," she said. "You can check the stocks: I'm not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes."

Indeed, St. Clair's latest stunt was accompanied by news that Musk himself had begun whining about Tesla's stock plummeting amid massive protests against the company vis-a-vis his role in Donald Trump's administration.

"What they’re trying to do is put massive pressure on me, and Tesla I guess, to... stop doing this," the conflict gem scion said at a town hall event in Wisconsin, per Bloomberg. "My Tesla stock and the stock of everyone who holds Tesla has gone, went roughly in half. I mean it’s a big deal."

Credit where credit is due: St. Clair and her legal team are very good at the art of the clapback. But that doesn't mean we have all that much sympathy for anyone who worked at the Babylon Bee — or, for that matter, anyone who thought having a child with Musk was a good idea.

