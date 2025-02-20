Amid claims that Elon Musk has secretly fathered yet another child, the billionaire's estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson has revealed a horrendous family dynamic in which she's repeatedly learned she has new siblings from online gossip.

"Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I'd have two nickels," the 20-year-old posted on TikTok, "which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice, right?"

Though she didn't name names outright, that post was almost certainly in reference to news of far-right influencer Ashley St. Clair's dramatic revelation that she had given birth to Musk's 13th known child five months ago. Though Musk hasn't yet responded to the 26-year-old influencer's claims of paternity, text exchanges between St. Clair and the billionaire's money manager that were viewed by the New York Post suggest she's telling the truth.

Wilson — who changed her last name and came out as transgender in 2022 — later added that she'd learned about the existence of six of her half-siblings online. If that assertion holds up, it's equal parts sad and shocking; Musk is the kind of guy who constantly talks about the importance of parenthood and family — while apparently putting comically little effort into his relationships with his actual children.

When asked on Threads, Meta's Twitter clone, which "platform was the worst to find out through," she responded in kind.

"r/RuPaulsDragRace," Wilson responded. "I am being so deadass right now."

The young woman elaborated in a followup TikTok that back in 2022, during a period when she and her dad's former partner Claire "Grimes" Boucher were not on speaking terms, she saw a post on the "Drag Race" subreddit referencing the pair's second child.

Though she was initially incredulous, Wilson said she "double-checked" the claim — and discovered that Boucher and Musk had, indeed, had another kid.

"I had no idea [about] this at the time," the 20-year-old exclaimed, "because no one thought to let me know!"

Despite Grimes' vocal support for Wilson amid Musk's transphobic tirade against her, she took a moment to throw a bit of shade on her erstwhile stepmom.

"I just think it's funny because — choices," she said, alluding to Boucher's decision to have two more kids with the multi-hyphenate after their first, X Æ A-12, was born.

As always, Wilson's posts about her dad are a much-needed breath of fresh air in the midst of the horrible news cycle he commands — though finding out about half of your siblings online is, to be fair, pretty bleak stuff.

