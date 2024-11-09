"That's not my fcking problem."

Fire With Fire

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter whom he's taken to attacking in public, is once again illustrating why she wants nothing to do with her famous father.

Responding to Wilson's assertion that she cannot "see my future being in the United States" under another transphobic Donald Trump administration, Musk again misgendered his 20-year-old daughter.

Not one to take such attacks lying down, the young woman — who legally changed her name at age 18 to distance herself from her father — cut to the heart of the matter.

"If I'm correct, the reason why this particular post is the one that got to you is that you're mad that you finally don't have power over someone," Wilson posted, referencing her post-election missive about wanting to leave the US. "You're upset because at the end of the day everyone around you knows you as a delusional and grubby little control freak who hasn't matured as a person for 38 years."

"However," she continued, "last time I checked that's not my fucking problem."

Earlier in the same thread, Wilson also took on her father's bigoted claim that he'd "lost" his "son" to wokeness.

"Did anyone ever actually believe this?" she wrote. "It's just tired, it's overdone, it's cliché. I'm just bored honestly, like is this really the best you could come up with?"

Second Time's the Charm

This isn't the first time Wilson has suggested her dad is misleading people about her childhood.

After his first time claiming that the woke mind virus had killed her, Wilson rebutted that the entire conceit was "completely made up."

"He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness," she wrote in that July post on Meta's Twitter clone. "Obviously he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion."

"I think that says alot about how he views queer people," Wilson continued, "and children in general."

With her assertion that her dad is a "grubby little control freak," Wilson seems to once again be suggesting that Musk's attitude towards children (and women) is less one of love than of conquest — one that's apparent to onlookers even without this intimate insider's perspective.

More on Musk's family: Grimes Reportedly Joining Elon Musk's Compound for His Children and Mothers