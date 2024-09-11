"Heinous incel nonsense."

Right to the Core

When coming out in support of Kamala Harris, Elon Musk's estranged daughter trashed her dad's disgusting display of misogyny towards Taylor Swift.

In a post on Instagram's Threads social network, the billionaire's daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson — who took her mother's last name and dropped her father's after turning 18 and coming out as trans two years ago — threw her weight behind the Democratic candidate for president after the 34-year-old singer did so.

"The timing for the Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris honestly could not have been better," Wilson wrote. "Can't wait to see the Swifties at the polls!"

After that optimistic endorsement, however, Wilson took her father to task for suggesting that he would impregnate the pop star, who'd pointedly joked in her own post-debate endorsement that she was a "childless cat lady."

"Yes, I saw 'the tweet,'" Wilson wrote on the Meta-owned Twitter clone. "Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense."

Sexism Sells

After noting that she doesn't have much to add to the conversation about her father's "abhorrent" post, which not only suggested that he would "give" the pop star a baby but also included a likely dogwhistle to the right's latest baseless and bigoted conspiracy theory about immigrants in Ohio supposedly eating pets, Wilson then offered some words of advice.

"I would just like to say to my audience members, don't let people talk to you like that," the 20-year-old said. "It's disgusting, it's belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better."

After becoming well-known for her famous father deadnaming her in an interview with right-wing faux-intellectual Jordan Peterson earlier this summer, Wilson said in another post that she is "not the biggest fan of this subject."

"I am my own person with my own name after all," she wrote.

Nevertheless, the precocious Musk progeny said that she felt it necessary to speak out during her dad's brewing Swift debacle.

"I just feel like that had to be said," Wilson wrote, "even if it's incredibly self-evident."

