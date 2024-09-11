"Elon showing the world that he’s a misogynistic pig."

Flop Era

International pop sensation Taylor Swift finally announced her endorsement of vice president Kamala Harris last night, right as the first debate between Harris and Donald Trump wrapped up.

In a carefully worded statement on Instagram, Swift said she'd vote for Harris "because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them" — signing the note "Childless Cat Lady," in reference to Trump's running mate JD Vance's constant derision of childless women like herself.

Meanwhile, multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk — who has quickly mutated into former president Donald Trump's number one fan — responded to the announcement with a grotesque tweet in which he appeared to threaten the pop star with impregnation.

"Fine Taylor... you win..." he wrote. "I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

Jeepers Creeper

It doesn't take much unpacking to realize just how disturbing — and downright creepy — Musk's utterance came off. Many users on his social media platform were appalled at the insinuations.

"Elon showing the world that he’s a misogynistic pig," the account for international hacker group Anonymous replied. "Elon never fails to show the world who he really is."

"That’s creepy dude, but we always knew you were creepy," another user wrote.

Musk, who has long argued that falling fertility rates will be the root cause of the fall of civilization, has had 12 children — that we know about — with four women.

He's also caught up in an ugly custody battle with ex-girlfriend Claire "Grimes" Boucher, with whom he's had three children.

It's not the first time he's showed a strange eagerness to impregnate others. Earlier this year, the New York Times reported that Musk went as far as to volunteer his sperm to SpaceX employees to seed a future Martian colony.

When you add his track record of misogynist remarks and objectifying women, it starts to sound like he sees them as nothing more than vessels that birth his children — the exact same rhetoric repeatedly shared by Trump and Vance.

Just last week, Musk even shared a glaringly sexist theory that suggested women and "low-testosterone" men shouldn't be allowed to make decisions in a democracy.

The contrast was especially clear because in her endorsement, Swift alluded to that exact energy on the Republican ticket, praising Harris' running mate Tim Walz' support of a "woman’s right to her own body."

In short, Musk's tweet is the perfect summation of his decline into a strange and isolated man who's lost the ability to talk to women, abdicated any sense of which thoughts are appopriate to share with the world, and eager to put his misogyny on full hyper-public display.

