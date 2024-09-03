"This is why a Republic of high status males is best for decision making."

Chaos Theory

Elon Musk is doubling down on his growing extremism and bigotry by forwarding a theory that suggests women and "low-testosterone" men aren't interested in the truth and should therefore be excluded from democratic governance.

The original post, which was retweeted by Musk and published by the paid blue check account "Autism Capital," posits that "people who can't defend themselves physically," which includes women and "low T men," engage with the world through a so-called "consensus filter" that causes them to question not whether something is true but whether "others will be OK" with it.

"This makes them very malleable to brute force manufactured consensus; if every screen they look at says the same thing they will adopt that position because their brain interprets it as everyone in the tribe believing it," reads the nonsense theory, seemingly screenshotted from the internet cesspool of 4chan.

"Only high T alpha males and aneurotypical people (hey autists!) are actually free to parse new information with an objective 'is this true’ filter," the post continues. "This is why a Republic of high status males is best for decision making. Democratic, but a democracy only for those who are free to think."

In a quote tweet, the X-formerly-Twitter owner called the half-baked theory an "interesting observation," which appears to be his latest way of platforming idiotic and dangerous ideas while failing to explicitly endorse them.

New Phrenology

Beyond the glaring sexism inherent in suggesting that women's brains are so different from men's that they can't think properly, Musk lending credence to this dogshit hypothesis is incredibly goofy given that he and his audience of supposedly "high-T" men seem far more likely to fall in line with the sort of groupthink the original post references in such pseudo-phrenological terms.

For all his espousing about free speech and thought leadership, Musk has clearly fallen victim to the kind of tribalist mentality he's criticizing here.

Here we have a man who's willing to throw his money and influence behind a political candidate who has vowed repeatedly to eviscerate the electric vehicle industry and who has publicly alienated at least one of his children because of his increasingly right-wing narrow-mindedness.

Musk's fringe posts are also steadily hemorrhaging advertisers on X and confidence among Tesla buyers — all in the name of the kind of freedom of thought that somehow places him at the forefront of an army of deluded stans who will fall in line with whatever he says.

It's times like these that we're very glad that people born outside of the United States cannot run for president.

