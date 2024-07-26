Tesla CEO Elon Musk's on-and-off-again partner Claire "Grimes" Boucher has come out in support of the mercurial entrepreneur's estranged transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson.

"I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian," the musician tweeted late Thursday evening.

The news comes shortly after NBC News published an exclusive first interview with the 20-year-old, who made headlines in 2022 after seeking court approval to change her name — and reject any association with Musk.

Wilson strongly denied comments Musk made about her in recent weeks, including bizarre and intentionally hurtful claims that the so-called "woke mind virus" had "killed" his "son," referring to Wilson's "deadname" that she doesn't use anymore.

Meanwhile, Wilson has come out defiantly, putting her father's shocking bigotry on full display.

"I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged," Wilson told NBC. "Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide."

While Musk chose to deadname the daughter he had with his first wife Justine Musk — born Jennifer Justine Wilson — thereby denying her gender identity, Boucher thought better and referred to Wilson using her real name.

Grimes has already struggled to come to terms with Musk's bigotry and well-documented disdain for transgender people, telling Wired last year that the two had a "big, long conversation" about the topic.

"It came down to pretty much every way that your transition can cause fertility issues," she said at the time. "I was like, 'OK, you don't hate trans people, you hate woke culture.'"

Musk has long argued that the biggest threat to humanity is the falling fertility rate, and has done his best to populate the Earth with his own children. So far, Musk has had 12 kids with three women over the last two decades.

According to a recent report, he has even offered SpaceX employees sperm to seed a future Mars colony.

But could Musk's spat with his estranged daughter really be about fertility and not plain old prejudice? Musk has seemingly failed to do his homework, incorrectly stating that puberty blockers are "actually just sterilization drugs."

"They save lives," Wilson told NBC, referring to treatments for transgender people. "Let's not get that twisted. They definitely allowed me to thrive."

Musk's relationship with Boucher has been rocky, to say the least, involving multiple splits and an acrimonious custody battle.

The pair had seemingly buried the hatchet by April, judging by a brief and friendly exchange on X-formerly-Twitter in April.

But Musk's vicious attack on his estranged daughter likely isn't sitting well with her, highlighting a major point of contention in an already strained relationship.

More on Musk: Elon Musk's Transgender Daughter Says He's Treated Her With Unbelievable Cruelty