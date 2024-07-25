"Obviously Elon can’t say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels..."

Firing Back

A woman claiming to be the estranged transgender daughter of tech billionaire Elon Musk has come out swinging against the Tesla and SpaceX CEO on social media, painting Musk to be a liar and an absentee dad barely involved in his children's lives.

Her searing comments, posted on Threads, come days after Musk made virulently transphobic comments during an interview with right-wing influencer Jordan Peterson for the Daily Wire.

In the interview, Musk said his child is "dead," killed off by what he called the "woke mind virus."

In rebuttal, a person claiming to be the child in question, who goes by the name Vivian Jenna Wilson, rebutted Musk's hateful remarks.

"I look pretty good for a dead bitch," she wrote.

She also wrote that Musk made up stories about her as a child to garner sympathy from his online sycophants.

"This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this," she wrote. "He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness. Obviously he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says alot about how he views queer people and children in general."

That Hurts

The posts predictably went viral on social media and was picked by publications ranging from Rolling Stone to the Daily Beast, and Wilson later confirmed to NBC News that the posts were hers.

Spurring her to come forward was that in the interview with Peterson, Musk claimed he was tricked into signing paperwork that allowed Wilson to undergo a gender transition during the COVID pandemic.

On that, Wilson made a broadside against her dad.

"Whatever you say," she wrote. "I’m legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me."

"Obviously Elon can’t say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him," she added. "Go touch some fucking grass."

That's going to leave a mark.

