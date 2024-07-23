Musk: "I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus."

All Woked Up

Tech billionaire Elon Musk complained in a disturbing yet revealing interview about how one of his twelve children has come out as a transgender woman, making the preposterous allegation that she was influenced by "evil" progressive propaganda that he called the "woke mind virus."

The interview, conducted with far-right provocateur Jordan Peterson on the Daily Wire, highlighted Musk's continuing estrangement with his 20-year-old trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson — and also offered a disturbing glimpse into why he's allowed hate-filled, right wing extremist accounts to proliferate on Twitter since buying and renaming it X.

"I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys," Musk told Peterson, describing gender transition as a form of "sterilization" and calling his trans daughter by her deadname.

During the peak of the COVID pandemic, Musk said he was told his daughter was at risk of suicide unless she received gender-affirming care.

"I lost my son, essentially," Musk told Peterson. "They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead."

In a further sign of how far he's now wading into extremist beliefs, Musk also said people who promote gender-affirming care to children should go to prison.

Father Time

Musk said in the interview he's been trying to strike a blow against leftists since his daughter made her gender transition, explaining his rightward actions and opinions in the recent years, such as his open disdain for pronouns.

"I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that," Musk said. "And we’re making some progress."

His main impact so far has probably been making Twitter into a haven for extremist content that's often antisemitic, racist, and misogynistic along with wild-eyed conspiracy theories and mass misinformation.

Often he's the source of the hate-filled content itself, with posts that promote, for example, white supremacist conspiracy theories against Jewish people.

Needless to say, he's driven away scores of advertisers during his crusade against these alleged woke politics. And no doubt these actions will keep him from reaching any reconciliation with his estranged daughter, who basically said her father is dead to her.

