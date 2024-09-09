"Heretical worship of the combustion engine."

Grime Time

Just over a month after appearing in court amid her ongoing custody battle with Elon Musk, Claire "Grimes" Boucher has posted an obvious subtweet about her famous ex while perching atop a Porsche.

Posted to the Musk-owned X-formerly-Twitter, the mother of three of the billionaire's children joked that she may join "her sons" — and no, we don't think she's referencing her literal children — "in their heretical worship of the combustion engine."

I think I will join my sons in their heretical worship of the combustion engine pic.twitter.com/SVAhL9TPWn — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) September 8, 2024

Gassed Up

In the replies, the 36-year-old electronic artist clarified that the black 911 Turbo S coupe she was posing with was "just a friend's car," and later chided another commentator for saying "electric cars suck so much."

This subtweet comes six weeks after Boucher came out publicly in support of the Tesla CEO's 20-year-old transgender daughter Vivian Wilson, who criticized her famous father for his transphobic comments about her in the press.

"I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged," Wilson, who changed her last name two years ago to distance herself from Musk, told NBC in July. "Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide."

Shortly after Wilson's interview with NBC, Grimes tweeted that she "love[s] and [is] forever endlessly proud of Vivian."

Custody Nightmare

While the show of support was certainly touching, it also led to accusations from Boucher's Canadian-famous mother Sandy Garossino that Musk was essentially holding his children with her daughter hostage.

Those claims came amid the increasingly nasty custody battle that began last October when Grimes sued to establish her parental relationship with their three children. Both sides of the ex-couple hurled accusations against each other before their Texas court appearance in early August.

Despite the dramatic debacle at the end of July, it does seem that Boucher reunited with her kids based on another recent tweet about watching a movie with them (which also, irritatingly, takes pains to decry wokeness).

With things seemingly back to normal, the AI-enthusiastic artist is back to her regularly scheduled programming — albeit with a bit more venom than before.

