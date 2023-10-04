Things are getting messy.

Maury! Maury!

Claire "Grimes" Boucher is suing ex-boyfriend and multihyphenate CEO Elon Musk in an attempt to "establish parental relationship" with the three children they have together.

As The San Francisco Standard reports, Boucher filed the petition late last month. Such a document is usually used to identify the legal parents of unmarried couples; while the two dated for around three years starting in 2018, they never got married.

Two of their three children were also born with the help of a surrogate, likely complicating matters.

"Most of the time, the driving force is that they need custody orders or child support, but the petition is to establish parentage of the child," family attorney Deborah Dubroff told the San Francisco Standard.

While Boucher has yet to file for child support or custody rights according to the report, the lawsuit paints a troubling picture of an already strained relationship.

Tony Stork

The news comes after Boucher seemingly claimed last month that Musk is not allowing her to see their son, X AE A-Xii, or "X" for short. In a since-deleted tweet, she argued that "I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart," referring to images shared by Musk's biographer Walter Isaacson of the mercurial CEO and the twins he had with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis back in 2021.

Boucher and Musk have had two other children as well, including their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, or Y for short, and Techno Mechanicus, or Tau for short, whose birth was revealed in Isaacson's biography.

The eyebrow-raising workplace relationship between Musk and Zilis clearly rankled Grimes.

"Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer," Grimes wrote in her since-deleted tweet.

The musician has since tried to bury the hatchet, writing in a followup tweet a day later that "I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue."

"This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her!" she added. "We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together."

There's a lot we still don't know about Boucher's latest lawsuit or what she intends to accomplish with it.

But given their rocky relationship, there's bound to be a lot more going on behind the scenes. Besides, it took the publishing of a biography for us to even find out about their third kid.

