Child's Play

Claire "Grimes" Boucher, the mother to two of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's many children, has seemingly claimed that her billionaire baby daddy is not allowing her to see their son, X AE A-Xii, or "X" for short, in a since-deleted tweet.

As Page Six reports, Grimes' claim came in response to some photos tweeted [link] by Musk biographer Walter Isaacson, who shared two never-before-seen photos. One shows Musk with Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive and mother to two of his latest children, a pair of twins named Strider and Azure, while the other shows Musk and X looking at a humanoid robot.

After asking Isaacson to tell Zilis to "unblock" her, Boucher also asked the biographer to tell his subject to let her see her son —or, at very least, "respond to my lawyer."

"I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment," Boucher wrote in the since-deleted response, "despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart."

The Canadian-born electronic artist did not expound on what "situation" she was referring to or how long it had been since Musk allegedly stopped letting her see their son. While screenshots of the post do exist, Futurism has not been able to independently verify the post's authenticity. If legitimate, it would be a disheartening revelation, given Boucher's already strained on-and-off-again relationship with the mercurial billionaire.

Boy Problems

As of late, the status of the pair's rocky relationship is unknown. Though they reportedly split after having X, Vanity Fair revealed last year that they'd had a daughter via surrogate as well.

Named Exa Dark Sideræl, the second child seems to be more often under Boucher's care, while X, her son with Musk, is often seen photographed only with his father.

"The best situation here is me training the girl," Grimes told Vanity Fair last year, "and [Musk] training the boy."

Because not much else is known about the childbearing triangle's current setup, it's hard to say for sure what kind of custody arrangement, formal or otherwise, Musk and Boucher have going.

One thing's for certain, however – there's something weird going on between the two, and we will be keeping a close eye on it as things continue to unfold.

