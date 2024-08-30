"People will just kind of automatically assume it’s real."

AI Like It

A former Vine star has used Grimes' AI to diss her famous ex and highlight the pitfalls of the burgeoning technology.

As Rolling Stone reports, rapper and influencer Elijah Daniel enlisted the help of Claire "Grimes" Boucher's Elf Tech AI to "feature" her on his new track "Nuisance" — and didn't tell anyone ahead of time that the voice in the teaser posted to TikTok was AI-generated.

"I been that bitch, you know you wanna. I got the vision, call me Wanda," Boucher's emulated voice is heard mumbling in the song. "Fuck a Tesla, I like a Honda. And fuck an X, double entendre."

Perhaps best known for getting arrested by Secret Service after throwing a glittery two-foot dildo at Donald Trump during one of the former president's 2016 rallies , Daniel is no stranger to trolling.

For this stunt, which marks the influencer's return to social media after losing his mother to COVID-19 in 2021 and his own epilepsy diagnosis, Daniel enlisted not only the help of Grimes' AI, but also a lookalike friend who bears an uncanny resemblance to the two-time Elon Musk baby mama.

In the video posted to Daniel's TikTok account earlier in the week, not-Grimes is seen walking around with the influencer. At one point, the pair walk up to a white Tesla as the lookalike flips it the bird with both hands.

Resounding Success

The AI troll worked so well, RS notes, that Newsweek initially thought it was legit — though again, having used both Grimes' real voice from her AI and featuring someone who looks just like her in his now-viral teaser, Daniel set that one up pretty well.

"Everything that I do is generally so outrageous and stupid that it would make sense for me to do it, but I wanted to see how many people would believe it off the bat," the 30-year-old shock jock told RS. "People will just kind of automatically assume it’s real."

Given how successful the trolling effort worked — and we have to admit here we were taken in as well when we first saw the clip — Daniel's latest viral sensation has clearly made his point for him.

"I would love to say the majority of people are smart enough to not fall for AI misinformation," he told the magazine, "but they’re falling for human misinformation so I’m not sure adding a supercomputer behind it is going to help."

Thus far, neither Musk nor Grimes have responded to the song or its video — though given how enthused Boucher was about prior uses of Elf Tech, she just might endorse it.

