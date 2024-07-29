"Where are the other children, and with whom?"

Locked Away

Claire "Grimes" Boucher and multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk's relationship has soured significantly, with the former couple now embroiled in a custody battle over the three children they've had together.

Now Musk, who has extended the fight into an extended legal dispute in California and Texas courts, is allegedly holding the children hostage, preventing them from going on a family trip with Boucher's extended family.

In a series of tweets, Boucher's mother Sandy Garossino accused Musk of "withholding" the children

Like broken-down Tesla owners, Garossino had to resort to tagging Musk on Twitter-formerly-X to get his attention, indicating just how far the family ties have deteriorated.

"I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you," she wrote. "As you know, my 93-year-old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care."

"I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire," Garossino added.

Expected in Canada

The tweets paint an alarming picture of how alienated Musk has become from his family. The news comes shortly after his estranged transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson was interviewed by NBC News, revealing that Musk had treated her with unbelievable cruelty, deadnaming her and accusing her of having been killed by the so-called "woke mind virus," a bizarre delusion Musk uses to characterize so-called "woke culture."

"I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged," Wilson told NBC. "Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide."

Boucher later rallied behind Wilson, tweeting that "I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian."

Considering Garossino's latest comments, Musk's family troubles go far beyond his anti-trans bigotry and disdain for Wilson.

Garossino noted that she had seen Musk appear "on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday" with X, his son.

"Where are the other children, and with whom?" she pleaded. "They are scheduled to be with their mother. They were expected here in Canada."

"I write with a grandmother’s plea, asking you to honor your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great-grandmother before she passes," Garossino wrote.

It's a heartbreaking revelation, suggesting Musk is actively keeping his children from spending time with their mother and her family.

"Some moments in life last forever, and we get no second chances," Garossino wrote. "Family is priceless."

More on Grimes: Grimes Comes Out in Support of Elon Musk's Daughter He Publicly Attacked