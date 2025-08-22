The richest man in the world can't quit getting high on his own supply — and his most loyal fans are openly mocking him for it.

Many AI boosters say the tech is poised to cure disease and usher humanity into a new age of prosperity. But billionaire and xAI CEO Elon Musk has shifted his AI startup's focus to lewd, anime-styled chatbots that will happily undress themselves for drooling users.

Case in point, xAI recently revealed cringe AI "companions," including a hypersexualized goth anime girl dubbed Ani.

The major pivot to cartoonized smut has resulted in Musk seemingly becoming infatuated himself.

"Ani is OK," Musk tweeted in a creepy response to a picture of the anime girl, replacing "OK" with an emoji of a hand making the "okay" symbol.

A separate clip of Ani that Musk responded to with the same tweet has been taken down, suggesting even for Musk, it may have gone a little too far.

"Nice," Musk tweeted in response to a graphic clip of AI-generated women dressed in extremely skintight latex suits.

The obsession is repulsive even to Musk's most fervent supporters on his social media platform X-formerly-Twitter, as Gizmodo reports.

Whatever happened to starting a political party to rival Republicans? What about taking humanity to Mars, or decarbonizing the global economy?

"BRO STOP GOONING TO AI ANIME AND TAKE US TO MARS," one user tweeted after Musk responded to a clip of a barely-dressed Ani waving with a heart-adorned smiley face.

"It appears Elon has shifted focus from Mars to Uranus," a different user joked.

"Imagine being worth $250B and still tweeting like a Discord mod," another user seethed after Musk explained how to turn a suggestive picture of Ani into a video by long-pressing it. (Hilariously, xAI's tech miserably failed to do so when a user gave it a shot, resulting in Ani turning into a blur of disjointed limbs.)

Other users were taken aback when Musk responded to a lewd picture of Ani hyping up an upcoming version of Tesla's controversial Full Self-Driving driver assistance tech.

It doesn't take much reading between the lines to see xAI's pivot as an extension of Musk's personal fantasies. Last month, we couldn't help but notice that a third xAI persona, dubbed Valentine, looks suspiciously like a cartoonized version of a 2012 occasion when Musk dressed up as French writer and epoch-defining pervert Marquis de Sade.

At the time, Musk said that Valentine was "inspired by Edward Cullen from Twilight and Christian Grey from 50 Shades," somehow missing the fact that the latter was directly inspired by the former.

In another telling tweet, Musk predicted that AI is "obviously gonna one-shot the human limbic system."

Given the billionaire's bizarre obsession with his own AI-based anime cheerleader, it appears his prognosis has already come true, at least for himself.

